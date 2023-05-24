Two-vehicle smash-up at Hill Foot claims life of Friendship, ECD man

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- A Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was on Monday killed in a two-vehicle smash up in the vicinity of Hill Foot, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
Dead is 23-year-old Joel Alexander.
According to the police, Alexander of Lot 145 Wilkins Street, Friendship met his demise just around 16:50hrs on Monday. The accident involved his motorcar and a motor lorry owned by Alabama Equipment Rental and Transportation Service which was driven at the time by Sudesh Rohit, a resident of Leguan Island.
Rohit told investigators that the lorry was traveling east along the northern side of the road when the car, which was heading in the opposite direction, overtook a white car and ended up in the lorry’s path.
The truck driver said upon seeing this, he pulled to the left to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles collided despite his effort.
Kaieteur News understands that Alexander as a result of the collision received injuries to his head and about his body. He was removed from the wrecked vehicle by the Police in an unconscious condition and was then taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where a post mortem is expected to be conducted.
Meanwhile, police disclosed that a breathalyzer test was given to the lorry driver but no trace of alcohol was found on his breath. He remains in custody assisting with investigations.
