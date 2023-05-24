Teneze Ferme Club, Pomeroon, newest member of Academy

GCB Academy – Essequibo…

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) added the Pomeroon area to is ongoing county-wide Academy, with Teneze Ferme Club, the latest addition.

Academies bowled off officially across the Cinderella County from May 16, as Essequibo recently set the tone for the implementation of the GCB Academy Program, for 2023-2024, with the launch of Academies in the North, South, and Wakenaam Essequibo.

Teneze Ferme Ground, Pomeroon Cricket Committee

Just off Charity, Essequibo, a few miles down the Pomeroon River, the Pomeroon area joined the list of grown Cricket Committees in Essequibo, to have their Academy introduction hosted by the GCB/ECB team. With a sprawling ground just a few steps from the mighty Pomeroon River, Teneze Ferme Estate Ground, Dutch of origin, hosted a large number of players and parents from the area.

With some levels of sentimental attachment having come from this area, ECB President Deleep Singh said, “It was a pleasure to see cricket development being a primary focus in Pomeroon, as the area stretches to even more parts of the Island, where young men and women are eager to be introduced to the sport of cricket.”

Roughly nine (9) players at the launch in the Pomeroon resided “down the river,” hailing from the Amerindian village of Moruca. They came with their parents and added to the expansion and commitment which President Deleep Singh alluded to earlier.

President Deleep Singh, pointed out, that “the Pomeroon area can now focus on producing more cricketers for not only Essequibo County but Guyana and West Indies, as it has been booming with talent, having a few youth players on recent national teams, as such the GCB saw it necessary to have an Academy launched in Pomeroon Island, to further enhance their progress.

Coach Ernesto Demattoes, who hails from Moruca will be working alongside a few other Development Officers from the ECB as part of the Academy’s weekly program, which runs 3 days in the week and on Saturdays.

ECB Vice-President Elroy Stephany, during visits to both Leguan and Pomeroon, said he was elated that the Academy launches, especially the one in Pomeroon, citing it as special for the area. He added that from birth the natives in Pomeroon are great at cricket and swimming but with the GCB now placing emphasis on these rural areas, cricketing talent will now be easily harvested for the future.

Colin Stuart, Ex-West Indies pacer and current GCB TDO, during both visits to Leguan and Pomeroon, explained the importance of the Academy to Players, Coaches, Developmental Officers, and Parents.

Stuart said “Outside of the actual training and practice, players and coaches must be in sync and should always be ready to adjust and think on the feet, when needed. The TDO stressed the need to eat correctly as it enhances players’ capabilities on and off the field.” Further, he posited the need for athletes to carry out tasks in the nets, gym, and matches in a positive manner, an approach that will facilitate the realization of their optimal levels of achievement on a given day.”

The former Guyana fast-bowler told the Academy Players that their task ahead is huge and important to their post-cricket careers, and life in general. He pointed out that such consistency and poise which must be harnessed now, will help players to function in the corporate world to similar success as they do on the pitch, adding that the Academy will help to shape players as ambassadors and stalwarts of their trade.