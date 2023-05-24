‘Superman’ remanded for breaking into pensioner’s home

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Andy Persaud called ‘Superman’ was on Monday remanded for breaking into a pensioner’s home at Hope, West Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and stealing from her.
The defendant, a 31-year-old man also of Hope, West Enmore, made his court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge of Break and Enter and Larceny and was remanded until June 23, 2023.
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
May 24, 2023GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships… Kaieteur News- Powerlifters who made their mark at the Novices competition earlier this year will be aiming to take their careers a step closer to seniors...
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
Kaieteur News- Mahdia Secondary School, the scene of this week’s tragedy has had its problems before. The school has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]