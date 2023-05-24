Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Superman’ remanded for breaking into pensioner’s home

May 24, 2023

Kaieteur News – Andy Persaud called ‘Superman’ was on Monday remanded for breaking into a pensioner’s home at Hope, West Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and stealing from her.

The defendant, a 31-year-old man also of Hope, West Enmore, made his court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of Break and Enter and Larceny and was remanded until June 23, 2023.

