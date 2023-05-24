Man crushed to death by concrete beam

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A concrete beam fell on a labourer on Tuesday at around 10:45 hrs and killed him in Buddy’s compound located on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.
The man was identified by his workmates only as Kevin of Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Kevin along with his colleagues was involved in construction work on the building when tragedy struck.
One witness told reporters that he left Kevin and went to buy them some energy drink. When he returned, he noticed that part of the building had caved. He called out for Kevin but got no response. He subsequently saw Kevin motionless and partially buried underneath concrete slabs.
Based on photographs seen by Kaieteur News Kevin’s upper body appeared to have been crushed underneath the concrete.
Investigations are ongoing to determine what could have caused the concrete beam to collapse on him.
