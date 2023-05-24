Mahdia dorm fire…Survivors to be flown to Georgetown for further assessment – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – In addition to the nine girls who were flown to the city on Monday following the devastating fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory, Region Eight, President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday announced that in relation to those who survived, preparation has been made for them to be flown to Georgetown for further medical assessment.

The President made the announcement yesterday where he gave an update on the girls who are hospitalised and the government’s plan moving forward.

Opening his briefing, the President said that a number of bodies were burnt beyond recognition. Due to this, Guyana has received help from Barbados where a specialized team arrived on Tuesday morning to help with Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) sampling.

He related that the team is in the process of collecting all samples from the remains and of the parents after which those samples will be packaged and transferred sometime on Wednesday (today) to Mount Sinai, in New York.

“The samples would have to be flown to Mount Sinai labs in New York, we had to use the Mount Sinai labs in New York because this lab provide the shortest return time in terms of the result,” he explained.

President Ali shared that the matching results are expected to return to Guyana on Friday, May 26. Kaieteur News had reported that while post mortem examinations have been conducted on some six bodies, 13 bodies were scheduled to undergo DNA testing.

The President explained that in relation to the nine girls that were initially admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), three are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two of whom are deemed critical. He noted that another two girls are in the High-Dependency Unit (HDU) and are considered to be in a stable condition and are improving. In relation to the other four girls, he said they are in the open ward and are also improving.

In relation to those who were admitted to the Mahdia District Hospital after the incident, the President disclosed, “we have offered to bring all the remaining girls to Georgetown even those who were discharged so that we can have a second review and ensure everything is okay.”

The head of state shared that eight additional girls were then brought to Georgetown for a second review. For the others remaining, those that were discharged, he added that they are hoping to have them flown to the city soon for a second assessment.

While they would be examined, the President stated that already a full team of psychiatrist, psychological counselors and social workers have been assembled to provide counseling for all the students, their families, teachers, members of their communities.

“We have four teams working everyday out of Mahdia and we are going to ensure that these teams remain in place at least for the next three months,” he said. Also teams are at the Kanuku Hotel where family members and parents of those in hospital and those who came out to identify the bodies of their children.

“We have a high-level team of additional doctors that will be posted to Mahdia for the next three months, to provide specialized care and to support their colleagues there in the work that they are doing,” he announced.

In pledging his government’s support, the President said that full and unconditional support will be given to every single family and every single child affected.

“This support is not only medical, but also includes immediate financial ,transportation, accommodation, meals, and it would go far beyond this. While we appreciate and welcome all the offers for support, I want to assure all the families and all Guyanese that the government will fully support all these families and children . We would provide all that is necessary in support of these families and children at this time,” he related.

Following the fire, some residents of the communities where the children came from held protests, calling for compensation. President Ali said too that the government will also address compensation. He added that they have assigned cabinet members to every single family to give direct support.

At his briefing, the President announced that 16-year-old Subrina John of Karisparu Village, Region Eight will be buried today. John is the first of the students to be buried.

Further, President Ali said that on Wednesday there will be a flower laying ceremony in Mahdia where the fire took place. A number of officials including Ambassadors and High Commissioners will be in attendance.

As for the country’s Independence event which is slated to take place in Lethem later in the week, the President said that this will now take the form of a night of remembrance and prayers in memory of the children who died.

Kaieteur News had reported that nineteen children – 18 of them school girls and one 5-year-old boy died Sunday night when fire swept through a heavily-grilled dormitory which housed students of the Mahdia Secondary School, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni)

Information reaching this publication revealed that of the 19 children, 14 children died at the scene, while five died at the Mahdia District Hospital. Among the casualties were twin sisters.

The names of the children who died on Sunday are as follow: Adonijah Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha D’Andrade, (and twin) Mary D’Andrade, Belnisa Evans, Loreen Evans, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniel, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts, and Rita Jeffrey

In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Deputy Fire Chief (ag) Dwayne Scotland confirmed that the fire which took approximately three and a half hours to be extinguished, was maliciously set.