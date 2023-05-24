Logger held with unlicensed gun after threatening to shoot mason

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Tapakuma Village, Essequibo Coast logger has been arrested by police after he was found with an illegal shotgun. The logger has been identified as 20-year-old David Courtman.
According to police, they received a report at around 15:18h of an alleged wounding in Tapakuma backdam area, Region Two, and headed to the location on a tractor. While arriving, police observed Courtman heading out. He reportedly told investigators that his brother Samuel and Vinod Benjamin, a 30-year-old Mason were fighting over a sack of cement.
Courtman escorted the police to Benjamin’s home with the intent of him being arrested for wounding his brother. When the law enforcement officers arrived, Benjamin during questioning did not deny fighting with Samuel and disclosed that Samuel fell and injured his head during the scuffle.
However, while police was arresting him, he informed that Courtman had threatened to shoot him on several occasions. The ranks then questioned Courtman and he denied the allegation. When asked if he owned a gun, the logger said yes. Police discovered that he was not a licensed firearm holder and pressed him to take him to the location where the weapon was stored.
Courtman took the ranks to a clump of bushes in the area where police found a 12-gauge shotgun bearing a serial number but without ammunition.
The logger was arrested and is expected to be charged soon.
Mahdia Secondary School, the scene of this week's tragedy has had its problems before.
The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO)
