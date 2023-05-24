Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Logger held with unlicensed gun after threatening to shoot mason

May 24, 2023 News

The illegal shotgun

The illegal shotgun

Kaieteur News – A Tapakuma Village, Essequibo Coast logger has been arrested by police after he was found with an illegal shotgun. The logger has been identified as 20-year-old David Courtman.

According to police, they received a report at around 15:18h of an alleged wounding in Tapakuma backdam area, Region Two, and headed to the location on a tractor. While arriving, police observed Courtman heading out. He reportedly told investigators that his brother Samuel and Vinod Benjamin, a 30-year-old Mason were fighting over a sack of cement.

Courtman escorted the police to Benjamin’s home with the intent of him being arrested for wounding his brother. When the law enforcement officers arrived, Benjamin during questioning did not deny fighting with Samuel and disclosed that Samuel fell and injured his head during the scuffle.

However, while police was arresting him, he informed that Courtman had threatened to shoot him on several occasions. The ranks then questioned Courtman and he denied the allegation. When asked if he owned a gun, the logger said yes. Police discovered that he was not a licensed firearm holder and pressed him to take him to the location where the weapon was stored.

Courtman took the ranks to a clump of bushes in the area where police found a 12-gauge shotgun bearing a serial number but without ammunition.
The logger was arrested and is expected to be charged soon.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Fitness Express continues long-standing support

Fitness Express continues long-standing support

May 24, 2023

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships… Kaieteur News- Powerlifters who made their mark at the Novices competition earlier this year will be aiming to take their careers a step closer to seniors...
Read More
GBBFF Stage of Champions set for July 9

GBBFF Stage of Champions set for July 9

May 24, 2023

West Indies drawn In Group A

West Indies drawn In Group A

May 24, 2023

Teneze Ferme Club, Pomeroon, newest member of Academy

Teneze Ferme Club, Pomeroon, newest member of...

May 24, 2023

Jordan and Sinclair help restrict home team on Day one

Jordan and Sinclair help restrict home team on...

May 24, 2023

Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs confirm retentions for 2023

Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs confirm...

May 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]