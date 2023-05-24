Jordan and Sinclair help restrict home team on Day one

West Indies A Tour of Bangladesh…

Bangladesh “A” reached 175-5 off 49 overs at stumps on a rain-affected day one of the second four day “Test” against West Indies “A” at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Afif Hossain and Saif Hassan have top-scored so far for the hosts with 37 and 31, respectively.

Akeem Jordan has taken 2-24 in his 11 overs, so far, while Kevin Sinclair, who has also bowled 11 overs, took 2-37.

The West Indies have made two changes to their XI from the first Test with Gudakesh Motie and Yannic Cariah being replaced by Keacy Carty and Anderson Phillip. (SportsMax)