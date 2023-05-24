Jordan and Sinclair help restrict home team on Day one

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 Sports
West Indies A Tour of Bangladesh…
Bangladesh “A” reached 175-5 off 49 overs at stumps on a rain-affected day one of the second four day “Test” against West Indies “A” at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Afif Hossain and Saif Hassan have top-scored so far for the hosts with 37 and 31, respectively.
Akeem Jordan has taken 2-24 in his 11 overs, so far, while Kevin Sinclair, who has also bowled 11 overs, took 2-37.
The West Indies have made two changes to their XI from the first Test with Gudakesh Motie and Yannic Cariah being replaced by Keacy Carty and Anderson Phillip. (SportsMax)
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
