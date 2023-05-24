GBBFF Stage of Champions set for July 9

Kaieteur News- The 5th edition of the Stage of Champions Bodybuilding Championships is scheduled for July 9 at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence, as the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) collaborates with the Stage of Champions team once again.

The highly esteemed event aims to bring together bodybuilding and fitness athletes from both regional and international backgrounds to compete in various categories such as Bodybuilding, Bikini, and Men’s Physique.

Over the years, this event has attracted participants from countries including Suriname, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Marten, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago. This year’s championship has already received registrations from eight countries, including Guyana.

The 2023 edition of the event will showcase a lineup of exceptional athletes, featuring renowned champions like the reigning Mr. Guyana Bodybuilding Champion, Darious Ramsammy, reigning Mr. Guyana Physique Champion, Emmerson Campbell, and Central America and Caribbean (CAC) gold medalist, Julio Sinclair.

Fans are encouraged to attend and witness the intense competition among local and international bodybuilders as they vie for supremacy and substantial cash prizes.

The Stage of Champions team has secured sponsorship from several prominent companies, including New GPC Inc, Camille’s Academy, Masterpiece Rentals, Prem’s Electrical, West Indies Sport Complex, E-Master Inc, Unity Gym and Cabs, Frontline Restaurant, Ele’s Hardware and Trading, V-Fitness, Lyft Gym, Western Scientific, IPA Health Care, Innovative Electronics, Crown Mining Supplies, and Guyana Outdoors Sportsman.

The sponsorships received will primarily contribute to the cash prizes awarded to the successful athletes on the night of the Championships.