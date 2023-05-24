Chief Prison Officer dies in Melanie crash

Kaieteur News – Chief Prison Officer attached to the Guyana Prison Service (GRS), Patrick Perry on Monday lost his life after the motorcar he was driving crashed into a sand heap along the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to information reaching this publication, the fatal accident occurred just around 23:55hrs.

It was reported that 36-year-old Perry of Lot 57 Victoria Road, Plaisance, ECD was heading west along the southern side of the Melanie Public Road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left bend on the road.

As a result, the vehicle collided with a heap of sand stationed on the southern parapet and toppled several times, police said.

Due to the impact, Perry was flung out of the vehicle and landed on the roadway, where he received injuries about his body. He was seen and examined by the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) at Melanie, where he was pronounced dead.

Perry’s body was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

In a statement, the Prison Service said it mourns the loss of two of its officers, Perry and Terrence Gordon.

According to the GPS, Gordon was on Sunday evening involved in an accident at Loo Creek area on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Gordon, who is attached to the Lusignan Prison, was travelling in a motorcar when a tire blowout is believed to have caused the driver to lose control before the vehicle veered off the highway and overturned.

Both Gordon and the driver were rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where the Prison Officer died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Director of Prison, Nicklon Elliot, said both Gordon and Perry did their jobs and they did exactly what was expected from prison officers.

“Mr. Elliot expressed sincere and deepest condolences on behalf of the Guyana Prison Service, to the families, friends, and colleagues of the two officers. He also sent prayers that all those grieving the two deaths will be granted comfort during this difficult and trying period,” the statement noted.

Further, the Prison Head urged Prison Officers and other drivers to be more responsible and adhere to the road safety regulations when traversing the roadways.