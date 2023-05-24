Buxton woman dies after run over by garbage truck

Kaieteur News – An 84-year-old woman of Sideline Dam, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Tuesday afternoon killed after a garbage truck owned by Cevon’s Waste Management, reversed and ran over her.

The woman identified as Elaine Williams was reportedly killed on the spot just a few meters away from her home.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, Williams was returning home from an errand when she met her demise. She is popularly known in Buxton for selling ‘pointer Brooms’.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck identified by Police as Timothy Franklin Baynes is presently hospitalized and under police guard after residents from the area dealt him several lashes for running over Williams.

Investigations continue.