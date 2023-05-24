Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs confirm retentions for 2023

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News- The Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.
The Caribbean players the Royals have retained are as Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young and Ramon Simmonds
The Royals have also brought in Rovman Powell who was transferred from the Jamaica Tallawahs.
Meanwhile, the Caribbean players the Tallawahs have retained are Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie and Joshua James.
The Tallawahs have also brought in Hayden Walsh Jr who was transferred from the Barbados Royals.
Krishna Persaud, owner of the Jamaica Tallawahs, said: “We are delighted to be the defending champions, but that was last year. Now we will focus on this year’s team as we look forward to another great tournament. We are excited and our team will seek to defend the CPL championship.”
The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show, which will be broadcast at the end of June.
