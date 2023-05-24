Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court to cost $179M

Kaieteur News – The construction of a Magistrates’ Court at Anna Regina, Region Two is estimated to cost $179,638,476, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced on Tuesday at the opening of bids.

Seven contractors have submitted bids to NPTAB’s office for the Supreme Court of Judicature project: K&J Persaud Contracting Service – $166,788,864, Satesh Narine – $123,056,390, Jaikam Construction & Supplies Inc. – $162,539,256,Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction – $242,352,473, Satar Mohamed & Son Construction & Hardware Supplies – $178,232,102, Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy – $204,402,000, and Mohamed Sidique Ramjohn Contracting Service – $219,499,412.

Upon completion, the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court will join the Friendship and Timehri Magistrates’ Courts, EBD that were recently completed.

Kaieteur News had reported last month that the Supreme Court of Judicature would finance the construction of a Magistrates’ Court at Friendship, EBD at an estimated cost of $418 million and at Timehri, EBD at an estimated cost of $319 million. Nine contractors have submitted bids for the construction of the Friendship Magistrates’ Court while eight have submitted bids for the Timehri Magistrates’ Court.

This publication understands that this year, the judiciary was allocated some $4 billion for the further development of the sector. At a re-commissioning ceremony for the Mibikuri Magistrates’ Court in October 2022, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, had announced plans for the construction of the Friendship and Timehri Courts among others.

Kaieteur News had reported that the AG announced that new court houses are being constructed at Mabaruma, Region One, Vigilance, Cove and John and Mahaicony on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) and also at Timerhi and Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Nandlall said too that government has its eyes on building a modern complex to be the headquarters of the judiciary. The headquarters, he detailed, will house all of the High Courts, the Court of Appeal and the Land Court. He pointed out that such investments are being made because access to justice is important as is access to any important service.