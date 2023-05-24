Africa’s anti-corruption Legend, PLO Lumumba to appear on ‘The Glenn Lall Show’

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Africa’s Anti-Corruption Legend, Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba is scheduled to make an auspicious virtual appearance on ‘The Glenn Lall Show’ on Kaieteur Radio 99.1 on May 27. Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall will engage the African leader on a number of topical issues that are of national importance.
Lumumba is a Kenyan who served as the Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission from September 2010 to August 2011. Since 2014, Lumumba has been the Director of The Kenya School of Law.
An eloquent lawyer, Lumumba earned his LLB and LLM degrees at the University of Nairobi. His LLM thesis is titled, ‘National Security and Fundamental Rights’.
Additionally, Lumumba holds a PhD in Laws of the Sea from the University of Ghent in Belgium. Lumumba is also a staunch Pan-Africanist and has delivered several powerful speeches alluding to or about African solutions to African problems.
He is also an admirer of Kwame Nkrumah the first president of Ghana, Patrice Lumumba and Thomas Sankara, the assassinated revolutionary leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burkina Faso, respectively.
Lumumba has referred to and quoted them several times in his speeches. Lumumba is also remembered for his emotion-laden and energetic speech in Uganda at the third Anti-Corruption Convention. On August 28, 2015, the PAV Ansah Foundation invited Lumumba to speak at the 2015 PAVA Forum on “Good Governance and tiop, Whither Africa?”
Research also shows that Lumumba is well respected for his attempts “to slay the elusive corruption dragon.” He is also revered for his contributions in fighting corruption in an environment where all odds were against him.
