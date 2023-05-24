Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Africa’s anti-corruption Legend, PLO Lumumba to appear on ‘The Glenn Lall Show’

May 24, 2023 News

African Legend, PLO Lumumba

African Legend, PLO Lumumba

Kaieteur News – Africa’s Anti-Corruption Legend, Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba is scheduled to make an auspicious virtual appearance on ‘The Glenn Lall Show’ on Kaieteur Radio 99.1 on May 27. Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall will engage the African leader on a number of topical issues that are of national importance.

Lumumba is a Kenyan who served as the Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission from September 2010 to August 2011. Since 2014, Lumumba has been the Director of The Kenya School of Law.

An eloquent lawyer, Lumumba earned his LLB and LLM degrees at the University of Nairobi. His LLM thesis is titled, ‘National Security and Fundamental Rights’.

Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall

Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall

Additionally, Lumumba holds a PhD in Laws of the Sea from the University of Ghent in Belgium. Lumumba is also a staunch Pan-Africanist and has delivered several powerful speeches alluding to or about African solutions to African problems.

He is also an admirer of Kwame Nkrumah the first president of Ghana, Patrice Lumumba and Thomas Sankara, the assassinated revolutionary leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burkina Faso, respectively.

Lumumba has referred to and quoted them several times in his speeches. Lumumba is also remembered for his emotion-laden and energetic speech in Uganda at the third Anti-Corruption Convention. On August 28, 2015, the PAV Ansah Foundation invited Lumumba to speak at the 2015 PAVA Forum on “Good Governance and tiop, Whither Africa?”

Research also shows that Lumumba is well respected for his attempts “to slay the elusive corruption dragon.” He is also revered for his contributions in fighting corruption in an environment where all odds were against him.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Fitness Express continues long-standing support

Fitness Express continues long-standing support

May 24, 2023

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships… Kaieteur News- Powerlifters who made their mark at the Novices competition earlier this year will be aiming to take their careers a step closer to seniors...
Read More
GBBFF Stage of Champions set for July 9

GBBFF Stage of Champions set for July 9

May 24, 2023

West Indies drawn In Group A

West Indies drawn In Group A

May 24, 2023

Teneze Ferme Club, Pomeroon, newest member of Academy

Teneze Ferme Club, Pomeroon, newest member of...

May 24, 2023

Jordan and Sinclair help restrict home team on Day one

Jordan and Sinclair help restrict home team on...

May 24, 2023

Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs confirm retentions for 2023

Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs confirm...

May 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]