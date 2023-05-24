Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

A song for our departed children

May 24, 2023

Kaieteur News- In the land of innocence, where dreams soared like a kite in the sky,
The raging flames took you from us and left us with a pain we cannot deny.
Oh! children so young, so smart, though you’re no longer with us,
Your spirit cannot be destroyed.
Chorus: “Fly, young ones, fly to your heavenly palace.
You never had time to say goodbye, to make that last phone call or send a text,
Though your time with us was short, your footprints remain and will not disappear with the washing tide.”
We recall the fun times we had, the light laughter.
Like the morning breeze, your smiles lit up the day, your hearts were pure.

Now you dance with the stars and sit beside the Gods; your spirits are free.
You look down but we cannot see nor touch you; but we know you are there.
Chorus: “Fly young ones, fly to your heavenly palace,
You never had time to say goodbye, to make that last phone call or send a text,
Though your time with us was short, your footprints remain and will not disappear with the washing tide.”
We string this melody for you; no dancing allowed.
May your spirits find peace, where fear and hurt cannot touch you.
Rest now, sweet children, in your heavenly palace.

