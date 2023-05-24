A song for our departed children

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- In the land of innocence, where dreams soared like a kite in the sky,
The raging flames took you from us and left us with a pain we cannot deny.
Oh! children so young, so smart, though you’re no longer with us,
Your spirit cannot be destroyed.
Chorus: “Fly, young ones, fly to your heavenly palace.
You never had time to say goodbye, to make that last phone call or send a text,
Though your time with us was short, your footprints remain and will not disappear with the washing tide.”
We recall the fun times we had, the light laughter.
Like the morning breeze, your smiles lit up the day, your hearts were pure.
Now you dance with the stars and sit beside the Gods; your spirits are free.
You look down but we cannot see nor touch you; but we know you are there.
Chorus: “Fly young ones, fly to your heavenly palace,
You never had time to say goodbye, to make that last phone call or send a text,
Though your time with us was short, your footprints remain and will not disappear with the washing tide.”
We string this melody for you; no dancing allowed.
May your spirits find peace, where fear and hurt cannot touch you.
Rest now, sweet children, in your heavenly palace.
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
May 24, 2023GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships… Kaieteur News- Powerlifters who made their mark at the Novices competition earlier this year will be aiming to take their careers a step closer to seniors...
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023
Kaieteur News- Mahdia Secondary School, the scene of this week’s tragedy has had its problems before. The school has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]