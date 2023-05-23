Woman dies in accident at Camp Street

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Sunday May 21, 2023 at about 23:00 hrs at Camp and Church Streets, Georgetown.

Police in a statement said that the accident involved motor car # PAD 8395 owned and driven by Shawn Phillip Parasram, age 34 years; and motor car # PTT 7041 owned and driven by Sheik Rahman, age 63 years, with occupants Ronda Holder, age 30, and Natisha Natalie Fernandes (now-deceased), age 30, of Kitty, Georgetown.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car PAD 8395 was proceeding east on the southern side of Church Street and on the approach at the intersection of Church and Camp Street, where a traffic light is erected and was flashing red in his direction, the driver of motor car # PAD 8395 failed to stop at the intersection and collided to the right rear portion of motor car# PTT 7041 which was proceeding South on the eastern drive lane of Camp Street. As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged extensively.

The driver and occupants of motor car # PTT 7041 were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Unfortunately, Fernandes succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention. Her body is currently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Ronda Holder and Sheik Rahman are currently receiving medical attention at GPHC and Shawn Phillip Parasram was escorted by the police to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital to receive medical attention.

The scene was visited by ranks of the Brickdam Traffic Department. A breathalyzer test was done on the driver of motor car # PAD 8395 and the results showed 14% and 33% BAC and the driver of motor car # PTT 7041 — the results showing 3% and 6% BAC. Both vehicles are currently at Alberttown Police Station to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer.

Further investigations are ongoing.