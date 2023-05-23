UG deploys specialist team to survivors of Mahdia tragedy

Latest update May 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana has announced a range of initiatives to help bring relief to survivors of the tragedy Sunday night which claimed the lives of 19 persons when the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School went up in flames.

In a press release, the University of Guyana says it shares the grief and extends deep and sincere condolences on the loss of lives, property and trauma experienced in the Mahdia fire in the wee hours of Monday morning. “Institutionally, the university has immediately activated several mechanisms internally and externally aimed at ascertaining any students and staff who may be directly affected. Several students have been identified already. The University of Guyana will host a Vigil of Compassion  from 6pm to 8pm  tomorrow at George Walcott  Lecture  Theatre  (GWLT)  at the  Turkeyen  Campus. Those  wishing  to  join  online  may  do  so  at  https://zoom.us/j/92423592766.”

Additionally, the university said its Social Work Unit  in  the Faculty  of    Social  Sciences  is  supporting  the  Ministry  of  Education’s Welfare  Unit  and has  reached  out  to  other  stakeholders. UG’s Social Work  graduates  in  the  Mental Health  Unit  of  the Ministry of Health are also on standby to travel to the township.

Moreover, the Vice-Chancellor  as  Chair  of  UG’s  Mental  Health  Task  Force  convened  a  meeting Monday afternoon with UG’s College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoBRES),  Institute of Resiliency, Inclusion Unit  and  Social Work  Departments  on  development  of  an  emergency  mental  plan  for  quick  deployment  which includes support to first responders. Additionally,  Dean of UG’s College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoBRES), Dr. Katija Khan in  her  capacity  as  President  of  the  Caribbean  Alliance of  National  Psychological  Associations, also pledged  support  and that of their  Disaster Mental Health Committee in any way needed at this time. UG’s  College  of  Medical  Sciences  is  also  mobilising  to  lend  additional medical support  at  the location  so  that  there  is  no  interrupted  medical  services  including  mental  health  nursing  specialists  are required as well as our Amerindian Studies Unit in the Faculty of Education and Humanities.

For its part, the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) also extended condolences to the families and friends of the twenty precious children who lost their lives in the devastating fire at the dormitory. “The member organisations of IDPADA-G join the nation in mourning this shocking tragedy. We hold the families and all of Guyana in prayer as we grieve this painful event. A loss of one is tremendous more so the loss of twenty children of Guyana under such tragic circumstances. For those families whose children were injured or affected, please know that we are praying for their healing and recovery from both the physical and emotional trauma suffered in this disaster.
We mourn together,” IDPADA-G said.

