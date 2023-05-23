UG deploys specialist team to survivors of Mahdia tragedy

– rolls range of other services

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana has announced a range of initiatives to help bring relief to survivors of the tragedy Sunday night which claimed the lives of 19 persons when the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School went up in flames.

In a press release, the University of Guyana says it shares the grief and extends deep and sincere condolences on the loss of lives, property and trauma experienced in the Mahdia fire in the wee hours of Monday morning. “Institutionally, the university has immediately activated several mechanisms internally and externally aimed at ascertaining any students and staff who may be directly affected. Several students have been identified already. The University of Guyana will host a Vigil of Compassion from 6pm to 8pm tomorrow at George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT) at the Turkeyen Campus. Those wishing to join online may do so at https://zoom.us/j/92423592766.”

Additionally, the university said its Social Work Unit in the Faculty of Social Sciences is supporting the Ministry of Education’s Welfare Unit and has reached out to other stakeholders. UG’s Social Work graduates in the Mental Health Unit of the Ministry of Health are also on standby to travel to the township.

Moreover, the Vice-Chancellor as Chair of UG’s Mental Health Task Force convened a meeting Monday afternoon with UG’s College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoBRES), Institute of Resiliency, Inclusion Unit and Social Work Departments on development of an emergency mental plan for quick deployment which includes support to first responders. Additionally, Dean of UG’s College of Behavioural Sciences and Research (CoBRES), Dr. Katija Khan in her capacity as President of the Caribbean Alliance of National Psychological Associations, also pledged support and that of their Disaster Mental Health Committee in any way needed at this time. UG’s College of Medical Sciences is also mobilising to lend additional medical support at the location so that there is no interrupted medical services including mental health nursing specialists are required as well as our Amerindian Studies Unit in the Faculty of Education and Humanities.

For its part, the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G) also extended condolences to the families and friends of the twenty precious children who lost their lives in the devastating fire at the dormitory. “The member organisations of IDPADA-G join the nation in mourning this shocking tragedy. We hold the families and all of Guyana in prayer as we grieve this painful event. A loss of one is tremendous more so the loss of twenty children of Guyana under such tragic circumstances. For those families whose children were injured or affected, please know that we are praying for their healing and recovery from both the physical and emotional trauma suffered in this disaster.

We mourn together,” IDPADA-G said.