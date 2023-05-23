Thoughts and prayers for the relatives of the victims of the Mahdia tragedy

Latest update May 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 23, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones due to the fire in Mahdia. May their young souls rest in peace.
Given what has occurred, we must see a change at the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Works. CRG has been stating adamantly for a very long time that our schools require fire prevention and fire suppression systems. Billions are being spent on new structures to support the national school system and numerous fires have occurred. Yet to date, sprinkler systems, fire hydrants and fire extinguishers have not been made mandatory at each educational facility.
This is utterly irresponsible on the part of both Ministries. They have seen the near misses and have witnessed the fires that have occurred over the years since the first Queen’s College fire with numerous fires occurring recently. Now the worst has happened and these Ministries have not even put forward a plan to upgrade the fire prevention and suppression systems in our national school system. New schools are being built without sprinkler systems.
How many more must die? How many more of our children’s lives must remain at risk for these ministries to give fire prevention and fire suppression systems the high priority needed to keep our children safe? Lack of making safety a top priority has resulted in tragedy. There must be a change! Those who will act responsibly to safeguard our children, our teachers and our citizens must replace those who have shown that they are not worthy of the responsibility given to them. Enough is enough! Those under whose watch these fires and the lack of responsible investment in adequate fire protection and fire suppression in the school systems must step down. Too many fires have occurred for there to not be a change in the requirements and building codes for the educational system. We cannot afford any more delay. It is time for a change!
With utmost concern,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
May 23, 2023CWI Coaching Education Coaches (Guyana) concludes… Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) wrapped up its Coaching Education Courses at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Sunday,...
May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyana and Haiti were once listed as the two poorest countries in the western hemisphere. Because Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]