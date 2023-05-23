Santos defeats Milerock in second round

KFC Elite League…

Kaieteur Sports – Santos Football Club on Sunday snatched a 3-0 win over Milerock Football Club to move to six points on the KFC Elite League table.

In a highly competitive May 21 second round match at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara, Santos Football Club secured their second win of Season Five.

Both sides failed to score in the first half of the game, but Santos Football Club found the breakthrough in the 74th minute with a magnificent goal from captain Stephon Reynolds.

Milerock Football Club’s attempts to level the game were met with a strong Santos Football Club defence.

Daniel Ross secured his club’s second goal in the 88th minute, with the last goal from Jamal Coddington in the 90th minute, just before the final whistle. In a post game interview, Santos Football Club captain Reynolds said his team had a slow start, but as the game progressed “we started playing football and we started to get the opportunity and we started to score.”

He added that he is happy with the team’s overall performance. Santos Football Club’s first win was against visitors Victoria Kings Football Club on May 16 at the Guyana Police Force Sports Ground in Kingston, Georgetown.

The visiting team lost 7-0.

The KFC Elite League, which kicked off on May 14, is a priority for Guyana’s top clubs with the champions automatically qualifying for the CONCACAF / Caribbean Shield Championships.

A total of ten clubs – Fruta Conquerors Football Club, Guyana Police Force Football Club, Guyana Defence Force Football Club, Den Amstel Football Club, Victoria Kings Football Club , Buxton United Sports Club, Milerock Football Club, Ann’s Grove Football Club, Guyana Police Force Football Club and Santos Football Club – will be competing against each other over the next two months for a chance to win more than four million dollars in cash prizes.

Teams have to overcome the first hurdle of the knockout stages in the highly competitive league to make it to the two-million dollars championship match.

There will be more football action with a double header on Tuesday, May 23 at the Guyana Defence Force Ground, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. Western Tigers Football Club will play Buxton Football Club at 7 pm and Guyana Defence Force Football Club will oppose Den Amstel Football Club at 9pm.

The KFC Elite League is a key part of President Wayne Forde’s strategic strategy to grow the football audience in Guyana, while giving players a competitive platform to showcase their talent.