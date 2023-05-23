Guyanese are more aware that something is definitely wrong with the Exxon contract

Latest update May 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
May 23, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor
Kaieteur News – One of the things about which I am confident is that Guyanese are now more certain than ever that there is something definitely wrong with the existing GoG/Exxon contract. If this has not been already done, it would be interesting to see a single article summarily documenting every issue within the contract which is not in the interest of the People of Guyana.
This little piece of script is what I am suggesting should be the basis for presenting a case of fraudulent misrepresentation by the Government of Guyana when signing as representatives of the People of Guyana. The current administration is urged to consider holding a national referendum on the Exxon contract to put an end to the continuous squabbles in our national newspapers.
Regards
Craig Sylvester,
Democratic National Congress
