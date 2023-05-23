Latest update May 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana identified by Barbados & T&T for prep stages

May 23, 2023 Sports

– GBA President welcomes venture

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana has been officially selected by Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados as their base for the staging of boxing training camps and seminars, prior to upcoming International engagements.

GBA President, Steve Ninvalle

A five-member Barbadian team is scheduled to arrive, here, from June 3 – 13.

The four-member team that is accompanied by one trainer has selected Guyana to unload their preparatory stage for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) Games.

Additionally, a Trinidad and Tobago contingent, larger than that of the Bajans, will also be utilizing Guyanese services during the month of July to prepare for the Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior championships in August on local shores.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, stated that the decision to utilize the expertise, facilities, and personnel of the association as part of their regimen for the CAC Games, is a testament to the historic profile, portfolio, and pedigree that has been attained by the entity within the English speaking Caribbean.

Ninvalle further mentioned, “This is a momentous moment for Guyanese boxing. The fact that nations have identified Guyana as a base for the staging of training camps is indicative of the advancements the association has made, and achieved in the discipline both from a personnel and infrastructure standpoint.”

“We now possess two three-star coaches, a Cuban trainer, and quality training partners in the form of world-ranked boxers which will be utilized by our visitors. This camp is in recognition of our collective labour to advance boxing which is not a random event.”

“Guyana is the leading light in the English-speaking Caribbean, our results are evidence of such a status and our Caribbean brothers and sisters have opted to tap directly into that heritage and culture of achievements. What Jamaica is for our track and field and football athletes, we strive and envision and to match for Caribbean boxing, especially in the English-speaking region”, he added.

