GOA continues sponsorship of Willion Cameron

May 23, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has announced that they continued the sponsorship of Willon Cameron, who is the Physical Education Teacher at President’s College pursuing a Sports Coaching degree at the University of the West Indies Open Campus.

From left to right: Assistant Secretary of the Guyana Olympic Association, Emelia Ramdhani watches on as Willon Cameron receives a sponsorship cheque from Vice-President Philip Fernandes in the presence of GOA Treasurer, Garfield Wiltshire.

During the last semester, Cameron completed four courses: SPKN 2102 Exercise Physiology 1, SPKN 2104 Motor Control & Motor Learning, SPKN 2107 Sport & Exercise Biomechanics and SPKN 2108 Pharmacology & Doping in Sport.

Cameron shared his experiences with the Executives during a recent meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He shared that in Exercise Physiology, the class spent a lot of time understanding how to assess fitness and how the body responds to exercise, in Motor Control and Motor Learning and they were able to understand the processes involved in learning and developing skill.

Sport and Exercise Biomechanics was about understanding movement and forces associated with the body and sport and in Pharmacology and Doping in Sport they studied the WADA standards and discussed the mechanism of actions for various banned substances.

The Executive Committee congratulated Cameron on his GPA after having completed year 1, which was 3.92, and on his making the honours roll in both semesters.

In the upcoming summer semester, he plans to undertake three courses, SPCH 2001 Sport Coaching and Learning, SPCH 2010 Coaching Practicum 2 and SPCH 3010 Coaching Practicum 3.

At the handover ceremony at the Olympic House, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, the Executive Committee wished Cameron continued success in his studies.

