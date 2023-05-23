Exclusive Visa Pre-Sale Window for CPL Finals Tickets opens today

Kaieteur Sports – A limited number of tickets will be on sale online exclusively to Visa customers for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League knockout stages from 9am ECT on 23 May 2023. This exclusive Visa pre-sale window will be open until 30 May or until this limited allocation of tickets has been sold out.

The tickets will be on sale at www.cplt20.com and during this pre-sale window only Visa will be accepted as payment during this period.

Details on tickets going on general sale for both the knockout and group stages will follow in the coming weeks.

First started in 2013, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

The broadcast and digital viewership in 2022 was 721.8million to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Jamaica Tallawahs are the current Republic Bank CPL champions, and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The 2023 tournament will run from the 16 August to 24 September.

For further information visit www.cplt20.com

The four games that will be included in the Exclusive Visa pre-sale window are as follows: