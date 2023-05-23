Delroy Tyrrell sets new national records at TT’s National Long Course Swim meet

Kaieteur Sports – Delight swept over the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, as Delroy Tyrrell, a talented swimmer from Guyana, emerged victorious at Trinidad and Tobago’s National Open Long Course Swimming Championships which concluded on Sunday.

With a phenomenal performance at the meet, Delroy sets new national records in both the 50 and 100 Meters (M) Backstroke events.

The meet, spanning from Thursday last to Sunday, witnessed Tyrrell, representing the Dorado Speed Swim club, showcased his exceptional skills and left an indelible mark by shattering local records.

Delroy’s dominance became evident on the opening day of the championship, particularly during Heat #7. Competing in lane #4, the bright and aspiring young swimmer stunned the crowd with a masterful display. He clocked an astonishing time of 26.87 seconds, not only securing victory in the Heat but also obliterating the Guyana national record of 28 seconds (flat) in the 50M backstroke event.

Under the watchful eye of coach, Jaime Skeete, Tyrell returned on Saturday morning, ready to make further waves in the pool.

He later surpassed the existing record in the 100M backstroke, which had been previously held by national swimming sensation, Raekwon Noel (1.00.56 sec). Delroy lowered the record to an impressive 1:00.01s. Later that evening, during the finals, he delivered an extraordinary performance, obliterating his own record with a remarkable time of 59.35 seconds.

Following his outstanding achievements in Trinidad, he is eagerly anticipated to compete at Guyana’s Long Course Swim meet, scheduled to take place from May 25 – 28 at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendall.