Coalition calls for National Day of Mourning on Friday

Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC Coalition has called on Guyanese to make Friday- Independence Day a National Day of Mourning for the deaths of some 18 school girls and boy at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory Sunday night.

“In light of this tragedy, we wish to call on all to make this Independence Day a Day of Mourning in solidarity and support with the families, friends, relatives, the citizens of Mahdia and Region #8 and all Guyanese and a Day of Support to the injured, their families, friends, relatives and the people of Region 8,” the Coalition said in a statement.

The parties also expressed condolences to the families, relatives, friends, residents of Mahdia, Region #8 and all Guyanese as we mourn the loss of lives of our children and to state that we are deeply saddened by the loss of lives. “We wish all those that are injured a speedy recovery and express our support and gratitude to the medical team and others who are engaged in the process of treating and helping the injured and hope there are no more fatalities. Special appreciation and thanks to our brave pilots and the Joint Services who played and continue to play a key role in the entire operation. We also wish to express gratitude to the people of Mahdia who worked assiduously to rescue the children trapped in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory. Our gratitude is also extended to our Regional Member of Parliament, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for their compassion and positive involvement in helping to give leadership during these trying times.”

The Coalition said it will continue to keep the situation under review and will make a full statement at a later time as we demand a thorough investigation into this horrific incident that has resulted in the loss of innocent young lives.

Also in a statement, UNICEF Guyana & Suriname said it is deeply saddened by the loss of life of 20 children after a fire enveloped the dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary School, Guyana.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the impacted children and families, especially those who lost their loved ones. We express our deepest sympathy to the victims, families and communities affected by this incident. UNICEF Guyana & Suriname is in contact with national authorities and has offered to provide support and assistance to affected children and families.”

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association has extended deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of those who lost their lives in the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory Sunday night. “The Association joins in sympathy with all Guyanese, as we share in this collective sadness and mourn this national tragedy. The community of Mahdia is close to our hearts; we offer our prayers for the children of Mahdia. You will forever be in our hearts,” the mining body said.

Catholic Bishop, Francis Alleyne recalled in a statement that early Monday morning he was alerted to the tragic news that twenty young persons perished in a fire at Mahdia Secondary School dormitory. “I offer my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families of the students who were victims of this tragedy. Parents of victims, those who were injured, other students of the school and teachers are today bearing the brunt of deep trauma resulting from this incident. With so many others, I join in sympathy, deep concern and prayer as we all try to comprehend the profound loss and pain,” Bishop Alleyne said (Francis Alleyne OSB).

For their part, the Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC) said it is collectively saddened and shocked at the deaths of the nineteen children. “This tragedy has inflicted unimaginable pain on the affected families. The Commission shares their pain and sorrow and offers its deepest condolences on their tragic loss and trusts that they be strengthened during this extremely difficult time and be able to find some comfort from the outpouring of support from Guyanese and others. Those who survived the horrific ordeal are left traumatised and the Commission’s fervent wish is for them to be able to overcome and heal over time through the necessary interventions and support mechanisms,” the ERC said. “The ERC thanks H.E. President Mohamed Ali, government agencies and Region 8 officials involved, the Joint Services, the Private Sector and all citizens who continue to contribute towards easing the impact of the catastrophe. The ERC prays for the affected families, relatives, friends and the communities of Mahdia and Region 8 as they seek support and solace from the reverberating impact of the irreplaceable loss of the young souls,” the statement added.