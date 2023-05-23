Caricom leads tributes for Mahdia students killed in dorm fire

Kaieteur News – Condolences poured in on Monday as news circulated about the death of 19 children who perished in a fire at the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School Sunday night.

Leading tributes was CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, who in extending sincere condolences to the Government and people of Guyana said the “CARICOM Community has received with great sorrow the shocking news of the fire at the high school in the Guyanese town of Mahdia.” She added: “We mourn with the families, friends and communities who are impacted by this horrifying event. “On behalf of CARICOM, I extend sincere condolences to the Government and people of Guyana. “We pray a speedy recovery for those injured and otherwise impacted and offer the support of CARICOM Member States as the community returns to normalcy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of unimaginable loss,” the Secretary-General said.

The United States Embassy said: “On this sad day, the U.S. Embassy pauses to mourn the tragic death of young lives lost in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire. We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, loved ones and all Guyanese. #prayforMahdia #PrayForGuyana. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and people of Mahdia. We express our deepest sympathies for those beautiful children who perished in the fire last night. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.” Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman in a terse statement expressed deepest condolences to the parents and families of those who died in the fire.

In their tribute, the Government and People of Grenada said they are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic dormitory fire. “Our hearts go out to the entire community of Mahdia, especially the families and loved ones who will be eternally affected by this devastating incident,” Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell lamented. “We extend our deepest condolences during this time of profound grief and loss.” The Government and People of Grenada continue to monitor this unfolding tragedy and stand in solidarity with our affected brothers and sisters in Guyana, offering our support and sympathies as the community navigates this period of immense sorrow.

May the souls of all lives lost in this tragic fire rest in peace, and may their memories be a source of inspiration for a safer future.

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) also joined the nation in mourning the tragic death of several students of the Mahdia Secondary School in their dormitory on Monday. “Our thoughts remain with the families of all affected. The Association also wishes speedy healing and recovery to the children injured. The GPA takes this opportunity to remind members of the media of international guidelines for reporting on trauma, and the guidelines for the use of images of minors as well as those affected by tragedies,” the statement read. According to the GPA, the media remains critical to the dissemination of information in any tragedy of this nature, but we must remember our obligation to ensure that the dignity of others are respected in this time. Additionally, our member workers may be affected by coverage of this tragedy. The GPA encourages you to seek our support if counseling is needed.

The Council, Executives, Management and Staff the Caribbean

Examinations Council (CXC) also offered heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Guyana on the passing of 19 students. “The loss of these young people with such bright potential is shocking and painful. We pray at this time for the survivors and family members of those students whose lives were lost,” CXC said.

Also offering condolences was the Guyana Public Service Union. “The trauma on the families, relatives and friends of the deceased is shared by us all. The ill-fated circumstances leading to the demise of these children is a lesson that would ensure that there should never, ever again, be a recurrence of this kind. A small nation in need of its peoples, but carelessly surrendering the lives of so many is but an abomination. Guyana can ill afford this wonton loss of life, especially so many of these promising souls snatched by death at such tender ages. May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory,” GPSU said. “The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) conveys its condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, friends, and the entire Mahdia community, hoping that the Almighty that took their children from the trials of mankind would grant them solace, strength and courage. GPSU prays that the Government of Guyana, Regional Administrations, Education Departments, among others, use the circumstances of this horrific loss as a tool for future corrective measures, to ensure that there is never a recurrence.” The Private Sector Commission (PSC) in its tribute said they will do everything in “our power to support the affected and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA)said it was utterly devastated upon receiving

the heart-wrenching news of the horrific fire. “The flames, fueled by unfathomable tragedy, ruthlessly snuffed out

the lives of 20 vibrant and promising young Guyanese students, leaving an indelible void in our hearts. The weight of this unimaginable calamity bears down upon us with a profound sense of loss and despair. Each soul lost in this inferno represents a world of dreams, aspirations, and potential abruptly cut short.”

According to the GMSA the magnitude of this tragedy is truly overwhelming, as the flickering flames devoured not only their innocent lives but also shattered the hopes and futures that were intertwined with them. “In this time of immeasurable sorrow and shattered dreams, we come together as a community to offer solace, compassion, and unwavering support to the families and friends who are left to grapple with the unbearable pain of losing their beloved children. We extend our deepest condolences, as mere words can hardly express the depths of our empathy and grief. To the grieving families, we hold you close in our thoughts and prayers, fervently hoping that you find strength in the embrace of your loved ones and in the outpouring of love and support from the

entire Guyanese community. May the memories of these cherished young lives be a source of comfort and inspiration, reminding us all of their indomitable spirit and the joy they brought to the world. In the face of such profound tragedy, we stand united, offering our unwavering support and

collective determination to work tirelessly to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.”

The GMSA said the memories of the students should be honoured by advocating for improved safety measures,

ensuring that no other child has to endure such a tragic fate.

“In the midst of darkness, we find solace in the power of unity and compassion. Let us join hands, shoulder to shoulder, as we navigate the turbulent waters of grief and mourning. Together, we will navigate this harrowing journey, providing comfort and strength to one another, for no burden is

too heavy when shared by a compassionate community.

May the hearts of the bereaved find solace in knowing that their pain is not borne alone. In our collective embrace, may they find a flicker of light amidst the darkness, a gentle reminder that they are surrounded by unwavering support and love,” the GMSA statement concluded.