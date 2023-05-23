Big wins for Cummings Lodge of Day 2

Oceaneering U14 Indoor Hockey League…

Kaieteur Sports – The second day of the Oceaneering U14 Indoor Hockey League held on Friday, May 19, at Saints Stanislaus College saw strong performances by first time participants Cummings Lodge Secondary School (CLSS).

With Cummings Lodge entering two girls’ teams in their first ever competition, it was the CLSS Samurais who tasted their first victory with a defeat of Richard Ishmael Secondary School by 8 to 1.

All eight of the Samurai’s goals were scored by the standout female player of the day, Sarysha Phillips. It was the CLSS Scouts turn next, and they also came out victorious by edging past North Ruimveldt Multilateral by 2-0 and returned later to defeat Richard Ishmael, RISS Top Shelf Titans, by 4 – 2.

Keitana Percival was the outstanding player for the Scouts and scored two goals in each match. Kadence Belony meanwhile scored all 6 goals for the GCC Challengers to give them an easy victory over Hikers Junior Jets.

In the boys competition, YMCA Old Fort led by an 8 goal tally by Richard Marques, dominated the RISS Blade Running by 10 – 0. The GCC Outlaws meanwhile had their hands full against the SHC Minions, and narrowly escaped with a 3-2 victory in one of the most exciting matches of the afternoon.

The league will pause this Friday due to the Independence Day holiday and will continue Friday, June 1, at Marian Academy.

Current point standings

Girls Competition

CLSS Scouts – 9 points

GCC Challengers – 4

SHC Sensations – 3

CLSS Samurais – 3

RISS Top Shelf Titans – 1

Hikers Junior Jets – 0

Multi – 0

Boys Competition:

GCC Outlaws – 6

YMCA Old Fort – 3

SHC Minions – 3

GCC Pitbulls – 0

Multi – 0

RISS Blade Running – 0