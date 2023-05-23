25 candidates certified for Level 1, 23 certified for Level 2

CWI Coaching Education Coaches (Guyana) concludes…

Kaieteur Sports – Cricket West Indies (CWI) wrapped up its Coaching Education Courses at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The courses commenced with the CWI Level 2 Coaching Course on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and the CWI Level 1 Coaching Course on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The CWI Level 2 Coaching Certification Course which was conducted from May 18, 2023, to May 21, 2023, had 23 candidates, including Ravi Rampaul, Anthony Bramble, and Assad Fudadin. Two females, Nadine Smith and Karishma Ramnauth participated in the same course. The Coach Developers for this Level 2 Course were Ryerson Bhagoo, Keshava Rampaul, and Ryan Hercules.

The CWI Level 2 Coaching Certificate is expected to be used for training at the Senior Club level, Female and Male Under-19 Regional Tournaments, Female and Male Under-17 Regional Tournaments, and Female and Male Under-15 Regional Tournaments, Upper School’s District Cricket (e.gCricket training and competitions for Lower 6 and Upper 6 forms, and other vocational schools for youths older than fifth form age), and Girl’s preparations Camps. The certified Coaches at this level are generally referred to as CWI Representative Coaches.

The CWI Level 1 Coaching Certification Course which was held at GNS, Providence from May 19, 2023, to May 21, 2023, had twenty-five (25) candidates, including national female player Erva Giddings. Two other females, Rhonda Jones and Sonia Benn participated in this Course. The Coach Developers were Brendon Ramlaland Junie Mitcham. They were ably assisted by the GCB’s Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart.

The CWI Level 1 Coaching Certificate is expected to be used for training at the Junior Club level, at the Community level involving adolescents playing the game of cricket, Primary to middle school competition (First to Fifth form of Secondary and High Schools), as well as Camps. The certified Coaches at this level are generally referred to as CWI Competition Coaches.

The CWI Coaching Education Courses provide individuals with an opportunity to learn and develop contemporary coaching philosophies and techniques that will allow them to thrive in the training and competition environments from Under-11 to senior-level cricket activities.

Further, the CWI Foundation Coaching Certificate is expected to be used for entry-level training activities for children ages 6 years old to 11 years old, including Primary School cricket. The certified Coaches at this level are generally referred to as the CWI Foundation Coaches.

Additionally, the CWI Level 3 Coaching Certificate is expected to be used for training and competition for West Indies Senior teams, West Indies A and B Teams, including President X1 matches and training assignments, Franchise Cricket, CPL matches and training assignments, and West Indies Aged Group teams. The certified Coaches at this level are generally referred to as CWI High-Performance Coaches.

Apart from the need for successful participation and/or assessment for certification at all levels in the CWI Coaching education pathway, individuals are required to have a First Aid Certificate, Child Protection Certificate, and a valid Police Clearance for the applicable certification.

In relation to the CWI Coaching Education Courses which concluded on Sunday, May 21, 2023, the GCB President Bissoodyal Singh expressed his happiness, and that of the GCB Executives, in the interest shown by the participants of both the CWI Level 1 and 2 courses. He indicated, that the GCB is of the view that the information shared on recommended coaching approaches will aid the knowledge base and “know-how” of the coaches. Further, he specified, that the enhanced capacities of the coaches will enable them to effectively intervene in the growth of the players, in a manner that acknowledges their unique characteristics, and creativity, to build on the special West Indian flare and glamor of playing the lovely game of cricket.