Waramuri Top impresses on opening day

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Championships…

Kaieteur News – The opening day of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Championships’ fourth edition was blessed with excellent weather as twenty-four matches were lined up to be contested at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground.

Following the opening ceremony, the eager players and supporters crowded the four pitches for the start of the highly anticipated event, which had matches being contested simultaneously.

Girls Division…

In the Girls’ Division, ten matches were on the cards with Waramuri Top and Tucville recording the largest victories.

Waramuri Top defeated Vergenorgen 13 – 0 as Mechelle Williams led the way with six goals (6’, 11’, 13’, 18’, 30’ & 38’) and was supported by Allia Henry (1’ & 39’), Mnemosyne Peters (4’ & 9’), Jada La Cruz (34’ & 40’) and Brenita Marks (37’).

In Tucville’s 11 – 0 triumph over Cummings Lodge, Cearra Glasgow hit a helmet-trick (2’, 7’, 12’ & 17’), Kaira Boyle scored a hat-trick (22’, 32 & 37’), Shania Callender copped a double (26’ & 29’) while Akeisha Isaacs (10’) and Shania Waldron (36’) supported with one each.

The other matches saw Westminster defeat West Ruimveldt 4 – 0, East Ruimveldt defeated New Amsterdam 1 – 0, Bartica won against Marian Academy 1 – 0 and Academy of Excellence defeated Mackenzie High 2 – 0.

President’s College and New Central High played to a nil draw while defending champion, Charlestown, were gifted with a walkover ( 3 – 0) victory from St Cuthbert’s Mission while Ann’s Grove and St Stanislaus also recorded a walkover victory from Dora and New Campbellville, respectively.

Boys Division…

In the Boys’ Division, the Waramuri Top male unit was equally impressive with a dominant 7 – 0 win over the Institute of Academic Excellence while East Ruimveldt also enjoyed success on that scale as they completed an 8 – 0 win over Hope.

Other notable performances included New Central High’s 4 – 1 win over St Cuthbert’s Mission, Bartica’s 3 – 0 win over New Amsterdam and Vergenoegen’s triumph over Carmel, which also ended 3 – 0.

Annandale defeated Patentia, defending champion, Charlestown, got past Bush Lot, Marian Academy defeated St. Stanislaus and Dolphin settled Queenstown; all ended 2 – 1.

In the other matches that had winners, Westminster defeated Charity 2 – 0, Wellington defeated West Ruimveldt 1 – 0 and Chase’s Academic Foundation won 1 – 0 against Dora.

Mackenzie High and Christ Church played to a 2 – 2 draw, Cummings Lodge and President’s College battled to a 1 – 1 result as did North Ruimveldt and Ann’s Grove while Christianburg/Wismar recorded a walkover from Canje.

The tournament is scheduled to continue this Sunday, May 27, at the same venue.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.