Latest update May 22nd, 2023 7:16 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

RSTC Independence Horse Race meet gets fueled by Banks DIH Limited

May 22, 2023 Sports

Preparations intensified

 By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur News – Preparations have intensified for the much anticipated Rising Sun Turf Club Independence Horse Race meet on Sunday, May 28, at the Club’s track Rising Sun Arima Park, West Coast Berbice.

Since the release of the Club’s programme owners, connections and ‘turfites’ alike have been buzzing with excitement with the way the programme has been structured to include several events for locally bred horses; something they have been advocating for some time now.

Banks DIH Limited headlines several sponsors for the seven-race meet which has over $6M in cash, trophies and other memorabilia at stake.

With owners happy with how things are panning out the entry column has been filling up quickly. Over 40 horses have already taken entry for what is expected to be an entertaining day of racing.

A number of feature races are slated for the day. The top billing is the D and lower 1400M classic for a winning purse of $800,000 and a trophy.

The next big event is the Guyana Bred Creole Open Stakes for a winning take of $600,000 and a trophy.

There is the three-year Old Open Guyana Bred clash for a winner’s money of $500,000.

The event for G3 Non-Winners in Guyana and the H and lower class will compete for $450,000.

There are also races for animals classified J3 Maiden and lower; L class open and one for L- Non-earners of $100, 000 in the last 6 months.

The event will be conducted using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.

All horse owners are required to pay a jockey mount fee of $3,000 on the day of the event.

Entries will only be accepted on entry forms supplied by the promoter. Interested persons can contact Fazal Habibulla – 611-1141 or Nick – 0011-868-386-2432, Jinjo – 618-7278 or Dennis – 640-6396.

The coordinator is Fazal Habibulla

Post Time is 1200hrs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Our Marriott going into the rightful owners hands!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Newton ‘blaze’ to 200m gold!

Newton ‘blaze’ to 200m gold!

May 22, 2023

– Springer settles for bronze in 200m at South American U20 Championship By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News –  Guyanese athletes have put on an impressive performance at the South American U20...
Read More
Clarke wins NSC/GCF Independence 3-Stage Cycling Race

Clarke wins NSC/GCF Independence 3-Stage Cycling...

May 22, 2023

Waramuri Top impresses on opening day

Waramuri Top impresses on opening day

May 22, 2023

Leguan latest to join list of Academy zones

Leguan latest to join list of Academy zones

May 22, 2023

Guyana suffer narrow loss to Barbados

Guyana suffer narrow loss to Barbados

May 22, 2023

Concerns continue to arise about Horse racing’s state

Concerns continue to arise about Horse racing’s...

May 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Where to advertise?

    Kaieteur News – Many businesses today are faced with a challenge: whether to focus on advertising in the print media... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]