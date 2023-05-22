RSTC Independence Horse Race meet gets fueled by Banks DIH Limited

– Preparations intensified

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur News – Preparations have intensified for the much anticipated Rising Sun Turf Club Independence Horse Race meet on Sunday, May 28, at the Club’s track Rising Sun Arima Park, West Coast Berbice.

Since the release of the Club’s programme owners, connections and ‘turfites’ alike have been buzzing with excitement with the way the programme has been structured to include several events for locally bred horses; something they have been advocating for some time now.

Banks DIH Limited headlines several sponsors for the seven-race meet which has over $6M in cash, trophies and other memorabilia at stake.

With owners happy with how things are panning out the entry column has been filling up quickly. Over 40 horses have already taken entry for what is expected to be an entertaining day of racing.

A number of feature races are slated for the day. The top billing is the D and lower 1400M classic for a winning purse of $800,000 and a trophy.

The next big event is the Guyana Bred Creole Open Stakes for a winning take of $600,000 and a trophy.

There is the three-year Old Open Guyana Bred clash for a winner’s money of $500,000.

The event for G3 Non-Winners in Guyana and the H and lower class will compete for $450,000.

There are also races for animals classified J3 Maiden and lower; L class open and one for L- Non-earners of $100, 000 in the last 6 months.

The event will be conducted using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.

All horse owners are required to pay a jockey mount fee of $3,000 on the day of the event.

Entries will only be accepted on entry forms supplied by the promoter. Interested persons can contact Fazal Habibulla – 611-1141 or Nick – 0011-868-386-2432, Jinjo – 618-7278 or Dennis – 640-6396.

The coordinator is Fazal Habibulla

Post Time is 1200hrs.