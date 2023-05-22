Opposition MP calls on Govt. to take urgent steps to update crucial copyright laws

Kaieteur News – Copyright is an essential component of protecting intellectual property rights, especially for artists and writers.

This legislation is most vital for Guyana as it is crucial for ensuring that artists and writers are able to protect their work, ideas, and creativity and earn money from it. Additionally, it can help to build and develop the entertainment industry in Guyana, leading to revenue generation, job creation, and an increase of the country’s global image in promoting our Guyanese band while at the same time contributing to the nations GDP and foreign revenue.

This perspective was shared by A Partnership for National Unity and (APNU) Member of Parliament (MP), Jermaine Figueira even as he made a call on the government to take “conscious,” steps to ensure that copyright legislation is updated and enacted for this sector to cater for this demographic of talented people, young people.

Although Guyana’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) exists, there are many challenges when it comes to implementation due to outdated regulations. Guyana’s Copyright Act is dated 1956, and its Trademark Act and Patents and Design Act are dated 1973.

According to Figueira, the impact of copyright legislation cannot be overstated, particularly when compared to the benefits gained within the Caribbean community and that of the Western world.

The MP noted that: “Many developed countries have already established significant legislation that protects intellectual property and copyright, which has considerably spurred the growth of the entertainment industry in their respective countries.”

As such, he called on the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport and by extension the government of Guyana to establish astute copyright legislation.

“It would make the country more appealing for foreign investors that will help boost the entertainment industry while contributing to the country’s economic development. In addition, the entertainment industry brings with it significant job opportunities that cannot be overstated. With copyright legislation in place, local artists and writers in Guyana will develop their work and attract interest from both domestic and foreign investment, leading to more job opportunities for individuals and provide an increase in the country’s economic output. With more jobs, our people will have the purchasing power that fuels the economy further, which will increase the country’s overall economic position and present our artists and country on a global stage,” explained Figueira.

The opposition member iterated that copyright legislation in Guyana is essential and very necessary for the protection of our people’s intellectual property rights, particularly for artists and writers.

“The entertainment industry is an untapped resource in our country with considerable potential for growth, and copyright legislation will help to ensure its development. The time has come and the time is now, the government must enact sturdy copyright legislation that balances the interests of artists, writers, investors, and the growth of the entertainment industry, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth in the very near future.” Figueira said

He added that, “the Minister needs to do something that will transform the lives of thousands of people, especially our youths, in a positive and productive way. It’s time to enact copyright legislation.”