Newton ‘blaze’ to 200m gold!

– Springer settles for bronze in 200m at South American U20 Championship

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Guyanese athletes have put on an impressive performance at the South American U20 Championship in Bogota, Colombia, culminating in Ezekiel Newton’s stunning victory in the men’s 200m finals.

Newton’s personal-best time of 20.92s saw him cross the line ahead of Colombia’s Enoc Romero (21.04s) and Tomas Mondino of Argentina (21.16s).

Jaheel Cornette, the other Guyanese in the race, finished just outside the medal bracket, with his 21.43s good enough for fourth place.

Newton’s time was another personal best in the 200m, and it also became the 29th fastest time in the world this season for the U20 category.

Newton also became the second Guyanese to win gold in the 200m at this event since it started in 1959, with Dax Danns being the first in 2007 when he registered 21.27s in São Paulo, Brazil.

With an U18 South American 200m silver medal in the archives, Newton now adds U20 South American 200m gold and 100m bronze to his imposing resume.

Meanwhile, ‘wonder girl’ Tianna Springer secured a bronze in the women’s 200m, running another personal best at the Championships.

Colombian Mahomy Valasquez, who had finished third in the women’s 400m where Springer shattered the meet’s 14-year-old record, got her revenge on the Guyanese when she clocked 23.42s. Brazil’s Sullen De Santanna (23.44s) was second, while Springer raced to a 23.72s time for bronze.

Following the team’s performance, Coach Johnny Gravesande said he was impressed with the athletes’ showing in Colombia, considering the unfamiliar conditions and altitude.

“It’s always an honour being the coach for the team at the South American Championships, and I’m always happy to work for Guyana at any time. I’m really proud of the team; they worked hard and we achieved two gold and two bronze,” Gravesande said.

According to Gravesande, the other athletes, Karese Lloyd (100m, 200m), Jaheel Corvette (100m, 200m), Isiah Trim (high jump) and Erin Leitch (long jump) came up short in their events, but he pointed out that they will “head back to the drawing board and make the necessary adjustments.”

Team manager Kenesha Headley and massage therapist Akeem Stewart also came in for praise from Coach Gravesande.

The team is expected to return tomorrow.