Latest update May 22nd, 2023 7:16 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Newton ‘blaze’ to 200m gold!

May 22, 2023 Sports

Historic! Ezekiel Newton following his impressive win in the Men’s 200m at the South American Championships in Athletics.

Historic! Ezekiel Newton following his impressive win in the Men’s 200m at the South American Championships in Athletics.

Springer settles for bronze in 200m at South American U20 Championship

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News –  Guyanese athletes have put on an impressive performance at the South American U20 Championship in Bogota, Colombia, culminating in Ezekiel Newton’s stunning victory in the men’s 200m finals.

Newton’s personal-best time of 20.92s saw him cross the line ahead of Colombia’s Enoc Romero (21.04s) and Tomas Mondino of Argentina (21.16s).

Jaheel Cornette, the other Guyanese in the race, finished just outside the medal bracket, with his 21.43s good enough for fourth place.

Newton’s time was another personal best in the 200m, and it also became the 29th fastest time in the world this season for the U20 category.

Newton also became the second Guyanese to win gold in the 200m at this event since it started in 1959, with Dax Danns being the first in 2007 when he registered 21.27s in São Paulo, Brazil.

With an U18 South American 200m silver medal in the archives, Newton now adds U20 South American 200m gold and 100m bronze to his imposing resume.

Ezekiel Newton (L) and Tianna Springer picked up the four medals earned for Guyana at the South American U20 Championship in Athletics.

Ezekiel Newton (L) and Tianna Springer picked up the four medals earned for Guyana at the South American U20 Championship in Athletics.

Meanwhile, ‘wonder girl’ Tianna Springer secured a bronze in the women’s 200m, running another personal best at the Championships.

Colombian Mahomy Valasquez, who had finished third in the women’s 400m where Springer shattered the meet’s 14-year-old record, got her revenge on the Guyanese when she clocked 23.42s. Brazil’s Sullen De Santanna (23.44s) was second, while Springer raced to a 23.72s time for bronze.

Following the team’s performance, Coach Johnny Gravesande said he was impressed with the athletes’ showing in Colombia, considering the unfamiliar conditions and altitude.

“It’s always an honour being the coach for the team at the South American Championships, and I’m always happy to work for Guyana at any time. I’m really proud of the team; they worked hard and we achieved two gold and two bronze,” Gravesande said.

According to Gravesande, the other athletes, Karese Lloyd (100m, 200m), Jaheel Corvette (100m, 200m), Isiah Trim (high jump) and Erin Leitch (long jump) came up short in their events, but he pointed out that they will “head back to the drawing board and make the necessary adjustments.”

Team manager Kenesha Headley and massage therapist Akeem Stewart also came in for praise from Coach Gravesande.

The team is expected to return tomorrow.

TEAM GUYANA: (L-R) Isiah Trim, Ezekiel Newton, Karese Lloyd, Erin Leitch, Tianna Springer and Jaheel Cornette.

TEAM GUYANA: (L-R) Isiah Trim, Ezekiel Newton, Karese Lloyd, Erin Leitch, Tianna Springer and Jaheel Cornette.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Our Marriott going into the rightful owners hands!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Newton ‘blaze’ to 200m gold!

Newton ‘blaze’ to 200m gold!

May 22, 2023

– Springer settles for bronze in 200m at South American U20 Championship By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News –  Guyanese athletes have put on an impressive performance at the South American U20...
Read More
Clarke wins NSC/GCF Independence 3-Stage Cycling Race

Clarke wins NSC/GCF Independence 3-Stage Cycling...

May 22, 2023

Waramuri Top impresses on opening day

Waramuri Top impresses on opening day

May 22, 2023

Leguan latest to join list of Academy zones

Leguan latest to join list of Academy zones

May 22, 2023

Guyana suffer narrow loss to Barbados

Guyana suffer narrow loss to Barbados

May 22, 2023

Concerns continue to arise about Horse racing’s state

Concerns continue to arise about Horse racing’s...

May 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Where to advertise?

    Kaieteur News – Many businesses today are faced with a challenge: whether to focus on advertising in the print media... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]