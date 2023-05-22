Man chops fisherman to death for scolding him

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man was on Saturday night arrested for chopping his cousin-a fisherman- to death at Conservancy Dam, Canal Number 1, West Bank Demerara (WCD). According to information received, the victim met his demise after scolding the suspect for insulting his (the suspect’s) dad.

The dead man was identified as 35-year-old Seeram Krishna called Vicky of the Canal Number One. Krishna was reportedly killed around 18:30 hrs on Saturday.

Investigators learnt that Krishna had gone over to the suspect’s residence around 10:00hrs and started drinking rum with the suspect’s father.

An hour later the suspect came home from work and began to drink with Krishna too. Police said that they left the house and went to the conservancy dam to continue the drinking session with some other friends.

The suspect’s father stayed behind but later joined them around 17:30 hrs. During the drinking session, the suspect reportedly began insulting his father until he left.

Krishna reportedly scolded the suspect about his behaviour towards his father and the two ended up in a heated argument.

Krishna, according to reports, slapped the suspect and they began to fight. The suspect reportedly ran home but returned armed with a cutlass and chopped Krishna to his face.

Krishna fell to the ground and the suspect escaped. Efforts were made to rush Krishna to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for immediate medical attention, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect had gone into hiding but later surrendered to police.

The investigation is ongoing.