Lusignan man found dead with throat slit

Latest update May 22nd, 2023 7:16 AM
May 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old construction worker was on Sunday found dead with his throat slit along the Lusignan Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The dead man was identified as Choorandan Chaitram called ‘Reid of Lot 101, Lusignan. Detectives believe that Chaitram was murdered sometime between 21:00 Hrs on Saturday and 02:30 hrs Sunday at Lusignan grassfield.
Chaitram had reportedly left his home around 16:00 hrs on Saturday to attend a wedding in the area. He was last seen alive around 21:00 hrs that evening, before disappearing from the festivities.
Chaitram was not seen again until police received a 911 call informing them that a dead man was lying on the road.
Crime scene investigators reported that the body was found lying in a pool of blood with a three-inch wound to the throat. It was later identified to be that of Chaitram by his brother.
Several persons have been questioned in relation to the homicide and according to police, investigators have received some information about his death.
