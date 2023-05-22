Leguan latest to join list of Academy zones

GCB Academy Program – Essequibo…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) continued its ground-breaking mission on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with the launch of their cricket academies, as Leguan joins the long list of members.

The Leguan Academy which commenced their training activities on May 16, 2023, received overwhelming support from the respective committee executives, the Academy players, and their parents.

Essequibo recently set the tone for the implementation of the GCB Academy Program, for 2023-2024, with the launch of Academies in the North, South, and Wakenaam Essequibo.

Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) is tasked by the GCB, to implement, operate, manage, and monitor seven (7) Academies, from a total of eighteen Academies across Guyana.

This feat puts the ECB in the driving force, as they lead the establishment of the nationwide Academy Development Program for boys and girls ages 7 years old to 17 years old.

Consequently, Essequibo, the Cinderella County welcomed the month of May with more cricket development initiatives coming to their affiliate committees, which have noticeably shown great production with regard to its cricket system.

Greens Park Cricket Ground, Leguan

In Leguan, the Academy was held at Greens Park Ground, which is located just off the coast of Leguan. The day’s event featured an aggregate of 30 boys and girls alongside Leguan Cricket Committee Members, Development Officers, GCB Territorial Development Officer, GCB Assistant Development Officer, and Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) Deleep Singh.

President Deleep Singh, a Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and GCB Vice-President, lauded the young cricketers for coming out in numbers, and in support of the ECB and GCB’s efforts for upward mobility in cricket training and competition.

ECB President Dileep Singh highlighted the fact that the commitment demonstrated by those in Leguan, was synonymous with that of the new ECB body, who took over the administration of cricket in Essequibo, for just over one year.

He posited, that the ECB will continue to fulfill its obligation to the efficient administration, development, and promotion of the game, and reiterated the need to work collaboratively with the GCB, ECB Committee members, Academy players, parents, and sponsors.

Further, ECB President Deleep Singh stated that “We are delighted to be in Leguan to launch the Academy. The water was rough to get here and we typically face a lot of challenges to set up and reach various parts of the ancient county, all to ensure more organized cricket is played in Essequibo, including this beautiful Island of Leguan.”

He continued, “Never before was such an attempt made to launch Academies in Essequibo. This is historic for the Leguan Cricket Committee and for those living on this Island.

The GCB Academy Program 2023-2024, is a very significant activity for the development and promotion of young players (both boys and girls ages 7-17 years old) in Essequibo and the county as a whole.”

The young cricketers were told how cricket in Essequibo was essentially at ground zero but within one year of the new ECB, a lot has been accomplished collaboratively with the GCB.

Consequently, the ECB President Deleep Singh, urged those present at the Academy Launch in Leguan to recognize the importance of what was happening across Essequibo, while simultaneously lauding the GCB for taking the first steps for the establishment of Academies across the country of Guyana.

Players as young as seven (7) were present from the Leguan area and the ECB President explained that the Academies will target areas that include good coaching, management, and training but that it is up to the cricketers to fulfill their end of the commitment to realized set goals and objectives.

Further, President Deleep “Singh said the camps will also reintroduce high levels of cricket back into schools, adding that the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is expected to play an important role in the development of cricket within Schools, across Essequibo and Guyana.President Deleep Singh pointed out that over Twenty (20) coaches from Essequibo have almost completed their CWI Level 1 Coaching Education Program, adding to the fact that quality coaching and training will be provided to the youths.

Additionally, President Deleep Singh asked corporate Guyana and by extension, the people of the county of Essequibo to come out and support these players and their respective Academies established in the ECB Cricket Committees. Also, he thanked some corporate entities, including the most recent; Banks DIH Banks who will help to co-sponsor these conservatories.

The ECB Chairman of the Competitions Committee, Kumar Das, highlighted the importance of working with coaches and other Academy officials. Das said that “good coaching can only supplement a commitment by the young athletes.” Dass, encouraged the players to “be equal to the task and support their coaches when the Academy gets on the way, fully.”