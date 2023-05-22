Guyana suffer narrow loss to Barbados

CWI Women’s T20 Blaze…

Barbados edged out Guyana by 3 wickets in a tight match on Sunday, as part of Round two’s T20 Women’s action in St. Kitts

Katana Mentore and Cherry-Ann Fraser stroked 32* and 35* respectively as Guyana ended on 91 for 3 in 20 overs, looking to secure their second straight win of the competition.

Barbados bowling was a bit ineffective with seamers Shakera Selman (1-18), Allison Gordon (1-8) and Shamilla Connell (1-21) ending among the wickets.

A collective effort from Kycia Knight (16), Trishan Holder (19), Connell (14) and Selman (17*), helped Barbados chip away at the total and eventually see their side home, with a ball remaining.

In the day’s first match, batting first in a low scoring game, Windwards made 127 for 4 after Janeilla Glasgow (37), Pearl Etienne (24), with 21 apiece from Kimone Homer and Qiana Joseph, giving their team the edge.

Amanda Edwards then tried to guide her team home with 39* but Leewards were kept to 82-6 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Zaida James grabbed 2-21 while Afy Fletcher (1-13) and two others grabbed a wicket each.

Meanwhile, the third match that was scheduled to be contested featured defending champion, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament is billed to continue on Tuesday, May 23.