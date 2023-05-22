Developing – 20 girls die in Mahdia dorm fire

Kaieteur News – At least 20 school girls perished after a fire ripped through the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School late Sunday night.

The dorm mother 5-year-old son Adonijah Jerome, also perished in the fire.

Several others have been injured and are being air-dashed to Georgetown for medical attention.

In a statement the Guyana Government said: “It is with great sadness that we bring to you a heart-wrenching update on the fire at the dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary school. We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire. The death toll currently stands at 20, while several others received injuries.”

The statement added that five planes have already taken off to Mahdia to support the regional health officials with additional medical supplies and medivacs. “At this moment, seven children are prepared to be medivac to Georgetown.

The Prime Minister is leading a team of cabinet and other officials to Madhia whilst Minister Benn is already on the ground. The president and other officials are supporting efforts at Ogle to receive the critical patients and coordinate an emergency plan of action. A full-scale medical emergency action plan has been launched. We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and communities.”

Opposition Member of Parliament, Natasha Singh-Lewis in a Facebook statement said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the fire that engulfed the school dormitory in Mahdia, taking the lives of several school children. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” Singh-Lewis who is also the Shadow Minister of Education said.

According to the Opposition MP, the loss of innocent lives is always a painful and heartbreaking experience, and this incident has left us all with a heavy heart. “As a community, we stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, and we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult time.

We urge the officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and to provide a detailed report on what really went wrong. We need to understand how this most horrific and deadly incident occurred and take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again in the future.”

She said the APNUAFC is hurting, and we know that the people of Region 8 and Guyana are also grieving. We stand together in this moment of sorrow, and we offer our support to the families of the victims and to the entire community affected by this tragedy.

This is a sad day for all of us, and we pray for the souls of the departed to rest in peace.