Concerns continue to arise about Horse racing’s state

Kaieteur News – After the publication of the last story questioning the state of horse racing in Guyana several other concerns were raised in different quarters as searching and pertinent questions continued to arise.

It is understood that things cannot be the same all the time and changes are imperative. But changes are not done on a willy-nilly basis. With Guyana being on the cusp of overwhelming wealth, people must be held accountable.

There are rules and for changes to be made; rules have to be scrutinized and adjusted by the respective person(s), body or authority involved.

It was drawn to Kaieteur News’ attention by some of those involved that discussions are ongoing with the Government of Guyana concerning the state of Horse Racing in the country and the passage of the required legislation.

Undoubtedly Horse Racing is one of the most expensive sports in Guyana with millions involved. A sport as large as such must be properly managed, but at the moment it is not.

Although it is stated many times that many races are held using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority (GHRA). It was revealed that the (GHRA) is defunct. With such a revelation many questions are being asked with many being left unanswered. Among those asking questions is Mrs. Chan Kennard, the Matriarch of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC).

Among the questions asked are, who supervises the respective horse race meets? Who are the persons representing the horse racing industry at the meetings with the government and who nominated them?

Whilst those persons might have the sport at heart, what about prominent clubs like Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC), the Nand Persaud Sports Facility (NPSF) and KMTC? Who decides which clubs are eligible and which clubs are defunct? When does a club become eligible or defunct? Why isn’t horse racing being invited to meetings by the government as a core sport?

It was mentioned that there are hiccups, but with the passage of the Legislation, things will fall into place.

It has been over two decades since drafted copies of legislation were handed to the Government and despite numerous meetings with imminently qualified personnel, nothing tangible has been done. The Government of Guyana has been silent. The adage, “whilst the grass grows, the horse starves” comes into play.

Let’s hope the government can respond promptly. (Samuel Whyte)