Clarke wins NSC/GCF Independence 3-Stage Cycling Race

Kaieteur News – The 2023 National Sports Commission (NSC), Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Independence Three Stage Cycling Race concluded yesterday on Homestretch Avenue as Robin Persaud powered to victory in the final stage.

The event provided a platform for elite, juniors, vets and women cyclists to exhibit their skills and determination across three stages with intense competition.

Stage three came to an exciting conclusion as cyclists embarked on a grueling 65-mile journey from Linden to Homestretch Avenue, where Persaud reigned supreme.

The race kicked off on Saturday with the first stage, which started in Corriverton and ended in New Amsterdam and continued later in the day with the second stage from New Amsterdam to the Berbice Bridge, adding another layer of difficulty to the race.

However, on Sunday, Persaud proved to be unstoppable in the final stage as he powered his way to victory with an exceptional performance, Kwame Widley demonstrated his skill and resilience to claim the second-place spot, while the young and talented Alexander Leung crossed the finish line in third place.

Romello Crawford and Philip Clarke had commendable performances on the opening day, in the Elite race while Curtis Dey was also impressive, securing second place in the first two stages.

At the start of the third stage, Dey held the overall lead with 30 points. However, Crawford and Clarke, the first-place finishers in the first and second stages, respectively, closely trailed Dey with 29 points each while Jorryn Simpson followed with 14 points.

As the third stage reached its conclusion, Clarke emerged as the overall champion with a total of 35 points while Crawford finished closely in second place, sharing the same points as Curtis Dey – 34, who claimed third place.

In the Women’s category, Clievcia Spencer secured the first-place position as Tandeia Noel claimed second place. In the Juveniles division, Sidwell Sandy emerged victorious, while Torell Noel took second place.

Over in the Juniors category, Leung dominated the competition, finishing with an impressive 15 points, Aaron Newton secured second place with 14 points, closely followed by Ajani Cutting in third place.