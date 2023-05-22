Buxton, Haslington assume the lead

EDFA Namilco ‘Flour Power’ under-17 League…

Kaieteur News – Following three rounds of exciting football in the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Namilco ‘Flour Power’ under-17 football tournament, Buxton United FC and Haslington FC are joint top of the points table with six points each and identical goal difference.

Both teams would’ve had the opportunity to extend their good run of form yesterday but the inclement weather did not allow for play to continue at the Buxton Community Center ground that hosted the previous two match days.

On Saturday, Ann’s Grove FC played to a goalless draw against Melanie in the first clash of a double header while Dynamics FC made light work of Victoria Kings 5-1 in the feature encounter.

Ryan Wharton led the charge for Dynamics with a hat-trick (18th, 38th & 43rd minutes) while Kelvin Richardson also got on the scoresheet with a brace in the 14th and 42nd minutes. Kennard Halley scored for the consolation for Victoria Kings in the 29th minute.

Last Tuesday, Haslington completed a good come from behind 2-1 win against Beterverwagting Triumph. Jaden Harris gave BV the short lived lead in the 25th minute before Akin Baynes equalised in the 29th to set up Delray Benjamin’s winner in the 53rd minute.

On that same match day, it was like Deja vu as Buxton Stars registered a similar come from behind 2-1 win in the match against Victoria Kings. All three goals came in the second half with Alex Mario giving the losers the lead in the 48th minute before Compton Hope (50th minute) and Deshawn McPherson (68th minute) scored to win it for Buxton at home.