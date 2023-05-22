Latest update May 22nd, 2023 7:16 AM

Bent Street bags $1M and One Guyana Futsal title

May 22, 2023 Sports

Back Circle dismantle California Square for third place 

Kaieteur News – Bent Street emerged victorious in the inaugural One Guyana Futsal tournament, defeating Sparta Boss 6-3 in front of a mammoth crowd at the National Park on Saturday.

The KFC-sponsored $1M winner’s purse was up for grabs, and Bent Street staked their claim with a dominant performance.

Kashif Muhammad presenting the tournament’s championship trophy to Bent Street Captain, Adrian Aaron (Rawle Toney Photo).

Colin Nelson was the star of the show for Bent Street, scoring a hat-trick with goals in the 13th, 42nd, and 44th minutes.

Job Caesar added two more goals in the 18th and 49th minutes, while Cecil Jackman scored in the 27th minute to round out Bent Street’s tally.

Despite valiant efforts from Sheldon Shepherd, Jermaine Junor, and Ryan Hackett, who scored for Sparta Boss in the 2nd, 30th, and 39th minutes respectively, they were unable to keep up with Bent Street’s relentless attack

Sparta Boss had to settle for the $500,000 runner-up prize.

In the third-place match, Back Circle hammered California Square 9-4 to pick up the third-place trophy and $200,000.

The One Guyana Futsal tournament featured 32 of the country’s top futsal-playing teams, and showcased the best of Guyana’s futsal talent.

