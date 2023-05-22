Apology

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News wishes to apologize to the reading public and to Ms. Aliyah Hassan for the incorrect information that was posted with her photo under the ‘Beauty of the Week’ section of our Sunday, May 21, 2023 edition of the news.

The photo published was in fact Ms. Hassan’s but the information under the caption belonged to Miss Jasmaine Assanah another beauty who was featured in the magazine the previous Sunday. Kaieteur News takes full responsibility for the mix-up and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.