One Guyana Breeders Cup offers the largest purse for local and Suriname bred-horses

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s most recognized racing stables are preparing for the main attraction on Sunday, June 11, 2023 for the One Guyana Breeders Cup.

The race will be held at the newly refurbished Bush Lot United Turf Club, which features a scenic ambiance combined with feat of being the first all-weather track in Guyana, will definitely wow all in attendance.

The Bush Lot United Turf Club is expected to be further transformed with the construction of elevated seating accommodation with a specially designed parade ring in comparable with international standards.

Through a guidance of an extremely competent committee the standard of horse racing has definitely evolved to a higher standard. The JJRC has outlined certain regulations that are mandatory for all horse owners, trainers, horsemen, jockeys and supporters too follow.

Additionally, the JJRC Definitely has created the opportunity for patrons to cash in on race day since incentives will be rewarded for the best dressed male, female, couple and the most creative Darby Hat. The JJTRC has created an elegant twist to fashion at local horse racing arena much to the like of international racing. The derby hat makes a bold statement as it provides much need shade from the sun at these outdoor events.

The details of the 7 races set are as follows:

Race 1 – Open to all horses Guyana & Suriname bred.

Distance: 5 Furlongs

Total purse: $1,937,500

Purse divided: 1st – $1,000,000

2nd – $500,000,

3rd – $250,000

4th – $125,000

5th – $62,500

Entry fee: $116,250

Late entry fee: $93,000

Race 2 – E Class & Imported Non Earners (Guyana) & North American Non Winners (Last Start)

Distance: 8 Furlongs

Total purse: $1,162,500

Purse divided: 1st – $600,000

2nd – $300,000

3rd – $150,000

4th – $75,000

5th – $37,500

Entry fee: $69,750

Late entry fee: $93,000

Race 3 – H Class & Lower

Distance: 6 Furlongs

Total purse: $968,750

Purse divided: 1st – $500,000

2nd – $250,000

3rd – $125,000

4th – $62,500

5th – $31,250

Entry fee: $58,125

Late entry fee: $77,500

Race 4 – J Class & Lower & T&T Bred First Time Starters In Guyana

Distance: 6 Furlongs

Total purse: $775,000

Purse divided: 1st -$400,000

2nd – $200,000

3rd – $100,000

4th – $50,000

5th – $25,000

Entry fee: $46,500

Late entry fee: $62,000

Race 5 – K Class

Distance: 8 Furlongs

Total purse: $678,125

Purse divided: 1st – $350,000

2nd – $175,000

3rd – $87,500

4th – $43,750

5th – $21,875

Entry fee: $40,700

Late entry fee: $54,250

Race 6 – L Class

Distance: 6 Furlongs

Total purse: $581,250

Purse divided: 1st – $300,000

2nd – $150,000

3rd – $75,000

4th – $37,500

5th – $18,750

Entry fee: $35,000

Late entry fee: $46,500

Race 7 – 3 Year Old& Over Guyana & Suriname Bred Maidens

Distance: 6 Furlongs

Total purse: $532,825

Purse divided: 1st – $275,000

2nd – $137,500

3rd – $68,750

4th – $34,375

5th – $17,200

Entry fee: $32,000

Late entry fee: $42,700