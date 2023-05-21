One Guyana Breeders Cup offers the largest purse for local and Suriname bred-horses

Latest update May 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s most recognized racing stables are preparing for the main attraction on Sunday, June 11, 2023 for the One Guyana Breeders Cup.
The race will be held at the newly refurbished Bush Lot United Turf Club, which features a scenic ambiance combined with feat of being the first all-weather track in Guyana, will definitely wow all in attendance.
The Bush Lot United Turf Club is expected to be further transformed with the construction of elevated seating accommodation with a specially designed parade ring in comparable with international standards.
Through a guidance of an extremely competent committee the standard of horse racing has definitely evolved to a higher standard. The JJRC has outlined certain regulations that are mandatory for all horse owners, trainers, horsemen, jockeys and supporters too follow.
Additionally, the JJRC Definitely has created the opportunity for patrons to cash in on race day since incentives will be rewarded for the best dressed male, female, couple and the most creative Darby Hat. The JJTRC has created an elegant twist to fashion at local horse racing arena much to the like of international racing. The derby hat makes a bold statement as it provides much need shade from the sun at these outdoor events.
The details of the 7 races set are as follows:
Race 1 – Open to all horses Guyana & Suriname bred.
Distance: 5 Furlongs
Total purse: $1,937,500
Purse divided: 1st – $1,000,000
2nd – $500,000,
3rd – $250,000
4th – $125,000
5th – $62,500
Entry fee: $116,250
Late entry fee: $93,000
Race 2 – E Class & Imported Non Earners (Guyana) & North American Non Winners (Last Start)
Distance: 8 Furlongs
Total purse: $1,162,500
Purse divided: 1st – $600,000
2nd – $300,000
3rd – $150,000
4th – $75,000
5th – $37,500
Entry fee: $69,750
Late entry fee: $93,000
Race 3 – H Class & Lower
Distance: 6 Furlongs
Total purse: $968,750
Purse divided: 1st – $500,000
2nd – $250,000
3rd – $125,000
4th – $62,500
5th – $31,250
Entry fee: $58,125
Late entry fee: $77,500
Race 4 – J Class & Lower & T&T Bred First Time Starters In Guyana
Distance: 6 Furlongs
Total purse: $775,000
Purse divided: 1st -$400,000
2nd – $200,000
3rd – $100,000
4th – $50,000
5th – $25,000
Entry fee: $46,500
Late entry fee: $62,000
Race 5 – K Class
Distance: 8 Furlongs
Total purse: $678,125
Purse divided: 1st – $350,000
2nd – $175,000
3rd – $87,500
4th – $43,750
5th – $21,875
Entry fee: $40,700
Late entry fee: $54,250
Race 6 – L Class
Distance: 6 Furlongs
Total purse: $581,250
Purse divided: 1st – $300,000
2nd – $150,000
3rd – $75,000
4th – $37,500
5th – $18,750
Entry fee: $35,000
Late entry fee: $46,500
Race 7 – 3 Year Old& Over Guyana & Suriname Bred Maidens
Distance: 6 Furlongs
Total purse: $532,825
Purse divided: 1st – $275,000
2nd – $137,500
3rd – $68,750
4th – $34,375
5th – $17,200
Entry fee: $32,000
Late entry fee: $42,700
