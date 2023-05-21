Massy Distribution proud to support Archery Guyana’s Independence Open 2023

Kaieteur Sports – At a simple handing over ceremony on Thursday at the Massy Distribution’s Eccles location, Archery Guyana (AG) was presented with a sponsorship cheque for their upcoming Independence Open 2023 Competition, which will be held on the weekend of May 27 and 28, at the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) Ground.

On hand to receive the cheque were Chairman of the Competition Committee, Jeewanram Persaud, AG President, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Secretary-General/Head Coach, Nicholas Hing.

Presenting the cheque were Massy Guyana’s representative Lata Devi Ori, Massy Gas Products CEO, Lekhnaraine Shivraj, and Assistant Vice President, Finance and Administration, Afzal Karim.

According to the company, Massy is an organization focus on people with a passion for growth and development and it is for such reasons that they are proud to contribute to the sport of Archery in Guyana.

“Massy is a publicly traded company on the Trinidad & the Jamaica Stock Exchange and 2023 is Massy’s Centennial anniversary. The Group has been operating in Guyana since its incorporation in 1968. We are all proud of the past and excited about the next 100 years!”

Our Guyana Portfolio of Companies includes Massy Distribution, Massy Gas, Massy Motors, Massy Services and Massy Stores. We have over 900 team members and all are Guyanese nationals. The values by which Massy does business “Massy Values” lays the foundation for strong relationships with all stakeholders and to create rewarding experiences.

The Massy Guyana team is committed to, “creating value, transforming life”and we will continue to reach out through our investment in people, communities and country.”