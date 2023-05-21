Ghana Chamber of Commerce to be launched Monday

Latest update May 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 21, 2023 News
…during high level visit of delegation from Ghana
Kaieteur News – The Ghana Chamber of Commerce will be launched on Monday, May 22 at 9 am. The ceremony will take place on the third floor of the Amici building on Church Street, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.
In a brief statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry the Honourable Kobina Hammond, is leading a Government-private sector delegation from May 19 to 24 to further explore possibilities for trade and investment between Ghana and Guyana.
Other Government Ministers on the delegation include the Honourable Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture and the Honourable Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education. The delegation also includes the Deputy Ministers of Trade and Industry and of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and a number of private sector representatives.
The delegation will meet with Ministers of the Government of Guyana and the private sector over the period May 22 and 23 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!
May 21, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s most recognized racing stables are preparing for the main attraction on Sunday, June 11, 2023 for the One Guyana Breeders Cup. The race will be held at the newly...
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – Vice President Jagdeo and his mouthpieces would want you to believe that the Marriott Hotel was built... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]