Ghana Chamber of Commerce to be launched Monday

…during high level visit of delegation from Ghana

Kaieteur News – The Ghana Chamber of Commerce will be launched on Monday, May 22 at 9 am. The ceremony will take place on the third floor of the Amici building on Church Street, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

In a brief statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry the Honourable Kobina Hammond, is leading a Government-private sector delegation from May 19 to 24 to further explore possibilities for trade and investment between Ghana and Guyana.

Other Government Ministers on the delegation include the Honourable Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture and the Honourable Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education. The delegation also includes the Deputy Ministers of Trade and Industry and of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and a number of private sector representatives.

The delegation will meet with Ministers of the Government of Guyana and the private sector over the period May 22 and 23 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

