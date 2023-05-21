Latest update May 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

DIGICEL Guyana Scoops 3 Ookla Speed Test Award for Best Network in Guyana

May 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana has been recognized by Ookla, the global leaders in internet testing and analysis, for offering its customers in Guyana the Fastest Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage, and Best Mobile Network. This acknowledgement is based on Ookla’s Speedtest testing data for the period from July to December 2022, which showcased Digicel’s mobile network achieving impressive upload and download speeds.

Gregory Dean, the CEO of Digicel Guyana, expressed his satisfaction with this achievement, emphasizing the company’s commitment to providing customers with the best network experience. Dean highlighted Digicel’s continuous investments in network infrastructure to ensure the delivery of superior services. He further emphasized that this recognition from Ookla instills confidence in customers, validating their decision to choose Digicel as their preferred network provider. Dean credited the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of Digicel’s exceptional teams throughout the region for this accomplishment.

Moreover, Digicel has introduced FibreX, its cutting-edge fiber optic network, to further revolutionize the connectivity landscape. FibreX provides businesses with ultra-fast and reliable internet connectivity, enabling them to leverage advanced digital technologies and empower their operations. With its robust infrastructure and high-speed capabilities, FibreX offers businesses the necessary tools to thrive in today’s digital era.

The recipients of the Ookla Speed Test Award

Dean also reaffirmed Digicel’s promise to customers, which is to offer the best network with unparalleled coverage across Guyana. He emphasized that fulfilling this commitment drives the company’s daily operations, and Ookla’s recognition of Digicel’s Fastest Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage, and Best Mobile Network awards serves as a testament to the collective hard work of all staff members. It is also a testament to Digicel’s unwavering dedication to enabling its customers to fully embrace and enjoy their digital lives through Digicel’s superfast connectivity, available to everyone, everywhere in Guyana.

