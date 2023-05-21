Latest update May 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

De Georgetown Seawall is a lawless place!

May 21, 2023 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When yuh go to de Georgetown Seawall, you gat to wear ear plugs. De noise from dem generator wah dem vendors gat is enough fuh buss you ear drum.

De Seawall supposed to be a place of relaxation. But dem vendors turn it into a place of stress.

Imagine people spend nuff fuh mek de place nice. And as soon as dem finish, somebody go and erect a big red tent on de walkway and dem running generator wah keeping nuff noise.

How can Guyana progress with a situation like this? We were told dat dem gat special place for vending. But who enforcing de new rules? Unless there is enforcement, it nah mek sense setting rules.

Imagine you gat high blood pressure and you go out there to relax. Only to find somebody turn on a small generator wha polluting de air and keeping noise.

Imagine children gat endure all that noise. It remind dem boys of story of de father wah bring he baby son and put he pon a generator. De father tek he son and laid him out on de running generator.

He wife was surprised and asked him why he would do that.

De father answer how he wanted to see what de boy gan be when he grow up. He told he wife, “If he falls asleep, he will be a mechanic! What if he cries his wife asked?
Then he will be an equipment operator.”

It look as if Guyana gan get nuff mechanic in de next few years.

 Talk half. Leff half!

Jagdeo have us living with a ticking time bomb!

