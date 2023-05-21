DDL/Savannah Milk National Junior Golf C/ships rescheduled to accommodate CSEC

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Distributers Limited-sponsored Savannah Milk National Junior Golf Championship set for May 21 will be extended to accommodate students who are taking CSEC exams according to the tournament coordinators Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy.

“With almost 300 students taking golf as a part of PE this year, we felt it was important to give them a chance to play in the tournament without distracting them from their exams”, said DDL Brands Communications Manager Schemel Patrick.

The first-ever National Chip, Putt & Drive contest will be the source from which the future National team is drawn. This team will be trained with the purpose of representing Guyana in upcoming competitions around the region. Savannah Milk is the Title Sponsor for the event and will be providing product samples to participants and spectators.

According to President of the GGA Aleem Hussain, “Based on discussion with the DDL Savannah Milk team, we are considering the prospect of hosting the event in multiple locations to accommodate players from different regions. Areas under review are Rosignol, Anna Regina and Linden in addition to the Nexgen Golf Academy in Georgetown and The Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-Hoop.”

Few countries have been able to develop the sport, especially to young players and female players at the level that has been accomplished in Guyana. In the past two years, golf has developed into a prominent sport with the support of the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts and thousands of learners now have access to playing golf. With the help of volunteers and donors who believed in the vision of the Guyana Golf Association, programs for autistic, cerebral palsy and visually challenged players have also been a part of the growth.

The massive tourism potential of golf locally, regionally and internationally has not escaped the attention of President Dr. Irfaan Ali who has included a golf course in his plans for the development of Silica City. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Turkey, Spain, Vietnam and Portugal are all promoting golf tourism that brings investors and hundreds of millions of dollars into their countries.