Crawford and Clarke claim top spots on opening day of Independence Three-Stage Cycling Race

Kaieteur Sports – The opening day of the 40th edition of the National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Independence Three-Stage Cycling race saw Romello Crawford emerging as the winner in the first leg, while Phillip Clarke copped first place in the second leg on Saturday.

Yesterday, Crawford showcased his exceptional cycling ability, completing the challenging 40-mile race from Corriverton to New Amsterdam in an impressive time of one hour, forty-eight minutes, and twenty-seven seconds (1:48.27s), followed by a dominant performance from Phillip Clarke.

Curtis Dey, representing Team Evolution, secured a commendable second place finish in the first leg of the race, closely trailing behind Crawford. Emmanuel Gayral from Antigua and Barbuda displayed exceptional sportsmanship and claimed the third spot on the podium.

The event kicked off yesterday morning amidst great enthusiasm and anticipation. The competition was fierce, with numerous talented cyclists vying for the top positions. Cycling enthusiasts gathered at Corriverton at 7:00hrs to witness the thrilling start of the second leg.

Over in the junior’s category, Alexander Leung exhibited natural talent to clinch the top position. He was closely followed by Aaron Newton and Jair Norton, who secured the second and third places, respectively.

While in the Juveniles division, Sidwell Sandy produced a solid performance to secure the top position. Torell Noel also put up an impressive performance to finish second and solidify his position as one of the top contenders in this category.

Moving on to the Women’s category, Clievcia Spencer emerged as the champion, showcasing her exceptional cycling abilities and determination while Tandeia Noel delivered an impressive performance, securing second place finish.

In the Veterans category, experienced cyclist Kwame Ridely claimed the first place position in the 40-45 Age Group, displaying his strength and expertise on the challenging course. Robin Persaud finished in second place as Alex Mendes secured the third. The 45-and-over category saw Phillip Clarke secure the first place, Paul Choowen finished in second place, while Ian Jackson copped third.

Meanwhile, the second stage commenced at 14:00 hours from the Berbice Bridge to Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, seeing Clarke cruising to a comfortable victory. Dey also placed second in both stages and may be the virtual leader heading into Linden’s finale tomorrow.

The grand finale: the third and final stage, will take place on Sunday, starting at 08:00 hours. Cyclists will embark on a grueling 65-mile journey from Linden to Homestretch Avenue to wrap up the event.