Child, 9, missing after monster wave swept her away

May 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police have confirmed that a nine-year-old Venezuelan girl is missing after a monster wave at the Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) seawall swept her away on Friday afternoon.

Missing Alejandra José Peralta Rodriguez (Daily News)

Feared dead is Alejandra José Peralta Rodriguez of Zeelugt, WCD.

Police told Kaieteur News that based on the reports its ranks had received, the girl disappeared between 14:30 to 15:00hrs.

Rodriguez had reportedly gone swimming with her siblings when tragedy struck. A huge wave came in and swept her away while her siblings barely managed to make it back to shore.

Niña Venezolana desaparecida, Viernes en Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara, Guyana.

Según reporta la policía estuvo nadando con sus hermanos en el mar cuando las olas arrastró con ella.

