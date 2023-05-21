Boat used in death-row inmate’s escape from Mazaruni Prison recovered

– $10M reward offered for escapee’s capture

– Captain claims he was forced to transport gunmen

Kaieteur News – The boat used on Friday to facilitate the escape of death-row inmate, Mark Royden Durant also known as Royden Williams and “Smallie” from the Mazaruni Prison, has reportedly been recovered and its owner and captain detained.

According to the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, the boat captain is alleging that he was forced by three gunmen heavily armed with Ak-47 and AR-15 rifles to assist them in the mission to free Williams.

“…We can confirm that the boat used in this attack was found and we can also confirm that boat man was forced to facilitate in the movements of these persons,” Benn said on Saturday at a press conference held at the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Boardroom said.

The minister said too that the gunmen are said to be all Guyanese who are no stranger to police. They reportedly exited the boat at the right bank of the Cuyuni River in the vicinity of Baracara Quarry located a few miles away from the Mazaruni Prison.

Benn noted that checkpoints have been setup at exit and entry points in the area including the river. Mining camps, properties and houses in the area along with vehicles will also be searched as the joint services ranks continue its manhunt for Williams, the gunmen and perhaps more criminals who could have joined him along the way.

The Home Affairs Minister believes that Williams could still be in the general area where the ranks are searching. However, he pointed too that the possibility exists that he can slip out of the area.

Prison officers involved

Meanwhile, a $10M is being offered for any information that can lead to the recapturing of Williams. Persons with any information can contact the police on telephone numbers: 225-6940, 225-8196, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

The Home Affairs Minister disclosed that two or three prison officers are among persons being questioned on the suspicion of involvement in Williams’ escape.

“…The information we have so far is that it was well planned, that they may be persons, perhaps in the prison system and otherwise who may be involved… in relation to the issue we have to determine that properly as result of the investigations that have started already,” Benn said.

Williams escaped around 14:30hrs on Friday with the assistance of several men in a speedboat armed with AK-47 rifles.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday afternoon Williams escaped while being escorted back to his cell after receiving a visit.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) disclosed that a woman visited the death row inmate. She is presently in custody assisting with investigations.

The GPS said that prison guards were escorting Williams back to his holding cell on an ATV (four-wheel bike) when they came under fire from the gunmen.

“The ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants. At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers,” GPS stated.

While the exchange of gunfire was ongoing, Williams still in his foot chains managed to run towards the riverbank and jumped overboard. The gunmen helped him into the boat and then sped off in a westerly direction, the Prison Service stated.